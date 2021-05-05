West Ashley High School names new boys basketball coach

West Ashley High School has named Benjamin Snyder, a four-time conference coach of the year in North Carolina, as its next boys basketball coach.

“We are extremely excited to have Coach Snyder take over the men’s basketball program here at West Ashley High,” athletic director Jeff Fipps said in a statement May 5. “He brings a wealth of experience and success that will only enhance the success of the men’s basketball program.”

Snyder served as head basketball coach at Pinecrest (N.C.) for the past nine seasons and compiled a record of 148-45. He guided the program to five straight 20-plus win seasons, two conference championships and two conference tournament titles. His teams also had success in the state playoffs, making four appearances in the Sweet 16, two in the Elite 8, and one in the Final Four.

Snyder replaces Ben Kettering, who spent one year at West Ashley after he was hired to replace longtime coach Ronnie DuPre. DuPre retired after winning 614 games in 33 years as a head coach at West Ashley and James Island.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become the next men’s basketball coach at West Ashley High School,” Snyder said. “The basketball tradition that Coach DuPre built over the past two decades excites me. I cannot wait to continue and build on this tradition of excellence.

"Our staff and student-athletes will bring an enthusiasm, focus, and work ethic that makes our school and community proud. I cannot wait to meet our current and future Wildcats as we begin this journey together. My family loves the Charleston area and we are looking forward to becoming Wildcats.”