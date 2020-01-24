West Ashley High School has hired Donnie Kiefer as its next head football coach. Kiefer will be the third full-time head coach since the school opened in 2000.

Kiefer just completed his third season as the head coach at Green Sea Floyds High School in Horry County, where he guided the Trojans to back-to-back Class A state championships. Kiefer was 30-11 in three seasons at Green Sea Floyds and has more than 250 career coaching victories – 224 wins coming in North Carolina.

Kiefer inherited a program at Green Sea Floyds that had won 20 games in the previous seven seasons. Kiefer is a member of the North Carolina Power Lifting Hall of Fame and is known as a leader in strength and conditioning training.

West Ashley released former head coach Bobby Marion in June of 2019. Defensive coordinator William Wineberg served as the interim head coach last season. West Ashley finished with a 2-8 record.

West Ashley has never had a winning season and won its first-ever playoff game in 2018.

Five high schools in the Charleston area still do not have football coaches. Ashley Ridge, James Island, St. John’s and Hanahan are interviewing candidates, as is Lucy Beckham High, which opens this fall.