CLEMSON — Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Kentucky. That's what we learned in Week 4 of college football.

Sunday, the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 5 was released and it is the Wildcats and the Longhorns who made the most noise as each catapulted into the top 25 after entering this week unranked. Kentucky did the trick by emphatically knocking off Mississippi State and Texas did the trick by beating a solid TCU team. Both were rewarded for their efforts with Kentucky coming in at No. 17 and Texas sliding in one spot behind at No. 18. Ranked for the first time since 2007, Kentucky is one of just four unbeaten teams in the SEC and hosts South Carolina this week.

As for the top 5, it stayed almost the same this week as the usual contenders did their part. Alabama is still No. 1, Georgia is still No. 2, Clemson is still No. 3 and Ohio State with Urban Meyer back in the mix is still No. 4. But it is LSU who is now No. 5 over Oklahoma, who is now No. 6.

The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M by more than 20 points this week, making Clemson's 2-point victory over the Aggies look a little less impressive, though it is worth noting Clemson beat the Aggies on the road while the Crimson Tide beat them at home.

In terms of my own ballot: I, like most of the other voters, could not justify leaving Virginia Tech ranked after an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion and I thought Duke was worthy of a spot in the poll this week given that the Blue Devils are 4-0 and are playing well. They came in at No. 22.

I kept the Aggies ranked for losing to a good team, and I used the same logic when I kept Oregon ranked despite losing to Stanford and Mississippi State ranked despite losing to the Wildcats.

Below is the AP Top 25 in its entirety, as well as a breakdown of how I voted.

The AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Washington

12. West Virginia

13. UCF

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Kentucky

18. Texas

19. Oregon

20. Brigham Young

21. Michigan State

22. Duke

23. Mississippi State

24. California

25. Texas Tech

The AP Top 25 as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson reporter, Grace Raynor

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Stanford

9. Washington

10. Penn State

11. Auburn

12. West VIrginia

13. Michigan

14. UCF

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Michigan State

18. Texas

19. Kentucky

20. Brigham Young

21. Texas A&M

22. Oregon

23. TCU

24. Mississippi State

25. Duke