CLEMSON — Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Kentucky. That's what we learned in Week 4 of college football.
Sunday, the Associated Press Top 25 poll for Week 5 was released and it is the Wildcats and the Longhorns who made the most noise as each catapulted into the top 25 after entering this week unranked. Kentucky did the trick by emphatically knocking off Mississippi State and Texas did the trick by beating a solid TCU team. Both were rewarded for their efforts with Kentucky coming in at No. 17 and Texas sliding in one spot behind at No. 18. Ranked for the first time since 2007, Kentucky is one of just four unbeaten teams in the SEC and hosts South Carolina this week.
As for the top 5, it stayed almost the same this week as the usual contenders did their part. Alabama is still No. 1, Georgia is still No. 2, Clemson is still No. 3 and Ohio State with Urban Meyer back in the mix is still No. 4. But it is LSU who is now No. 5 over Oklahoma, who is now No. 6.
The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M by more than 20 points this week, making Clemson's 2-point victory over the Aggies look a little less impressive, though it is worth noting Clemson beat the Aggies on the road while the Crimson Tide beat them at home.
In terms of my own ballot: I, like most of the other voters, could not justify leaving Virginia Tech ranked after an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion and I thought Duke was worthy of a spot in the poll this week given that the Blue Devils are 4-0 and are playing well. They came in at No. 22.
I kept the Aggies ranked for losing to a good team, and I used the same logic when I kept Oregon ranked despite losing to Stanford and Mississippi State ranked despite losing to the Wildcats.
Below is the AP Top 25 in its entirety, as well as a breakdown of how I voted.
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Washington
12. West Virginia
13. UCF
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Kentucky
18. Texas
19. Oregon
20. Brigham Young
21. Michigan State
22. Duke
23. Mississippi State
24. California
25. Texas Tech
The AP Top 25 as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson reporter, Grace Raynor
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Stanford
9. Washington
10. Penn State
11. Auburn
12. West VIrginia
13. Michigan
14. UCF
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Michigan State
18. Texas
19. Kentucky
20. Brigham Young
21. Texas A&M
22. Oregon
23. TCU
24. Mississippi State
25. Duke