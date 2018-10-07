CLEMSON — This time a year ago, Clemson's football team entered its bye week on the heels of a stunning loss at Syracuse that bumped the Tigers out of the top four and into the No. 7 spot
At the time, it was the biggest upset of the college football season. Then, Clemson had to wait two weeks to redeem itself.
A year later, the Tigers are right where they want to be: still in the top 4 with an undefeated record exactly halfway through the regular season.
Sunday's Week 7 AP Poll confirmed that.
The poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m., still had Clemson in the No. 4 slot behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State. A week after I ranked Clemson at No. 5 behind Notre Dame at No. 4, I flipped the two teams this week given Clemson's blowout win at Wake Forest 63-3. Whereas Notre Dame beat the Demon Deacons by 29 points earlier this season, Clemson did it by 60 and that simply couldn't be ignored.
For so many weeks, the Tigers have looked solid but not completely elite with mental miscues and sloppy errors running their course. But Saturday, they put together a complete game on both sides of the ball and for that, I couldn't justify leaving them out of the top 4.
In terms of the overall poll, Florida continues to be on the move under Dan Mullen, who is proving he can hang with almost anyone in the SEC as the Gators' new coach. A week after he beat his old team, Mississippi State, he led his Gators to a marquee win against LSU, a team that was ranked No. 5 Saturday. I moved the Gators up to No. 16 on my ballot, while the poll as a unit had them at No. 14. LSU is now ranked No. 13. I had the SEC Tigers one spot behind Florida.
Texas also continues to turn heads and the Longhorns got its biggest win of the season against perennial Oklahoma. For that, the Longhorns are ranked No. 9, which is exactly where I had them. Last but not least, Texas A&M is back in the mix at No. 22 after an emotional win against Kentucky. I've been impressed with the Aggies ever since I saw the way they played Clemson in Week 2. Jimbo Fisher knows what he's doing.
Below is the poll in its entirety, as well as a look at how I voted.
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Texas
10. UCF
11. Oklahoma
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Oregon
18. Kentucky
19. Colorado
20. N.C. State
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Cincinnati
The AP Top 25 as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson beat writer Grace Raynor
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Texas
10. UCF
11. Michigan
12. Oklahoma
13. Wisconsin
14. Miami
15. Oregon
16. Florida
17. LSU
18. Kentucky
19. Colorado
20. N.C. State
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Iowa
25. San Diego State