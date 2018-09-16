CLEMSON — It was the week of LSU in the world of college football over the weekend. And rightfully so.
Ed Orgeron's SEC Tigers, who started the season ranked No. 25 and now are a top 10 team, stunned Auburn at Auburn's own stadium Saturday evening with a last-second field goal that delivered LSU a one-point win in a crazy environment. Kicker Cole Tracy will go down in LSU history, the Tigers are proving they just might be able to hang around with College Football Playoff teams and the AP voters bumped them up from No. 12 last week to No. 6 this week. I, too, had the Tigers at No. 6.
Along those lines, the SEC West continues to dominate and Alabama was no exception as the Crimson Tide clobbered Ole Miss 62-7 to remain the nation's unquestionable top team Saturday on the road.
In terms of the ACC and Clemson, Dabo Swinney's Tigers were bumped down to No. 3 for the first time this season, the place I have put the Tigers on my poll for the last two weeks in a row now. The demotion from Clemson's previous No. 2 ranking, at least on my end, has been a combination of Georgia playing championship-level football and Clemson looking a little sloppier than it probably should early.
As for the AP's top five, the lineup went as such, which happened to be how I voted as well: Alabama at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Oklahoma at No. 5. Next week, Urban Meyer makes his return to the Buckeyes after serving a three-game suspension for his role in what he might have known about former assistant Zach Smith and domestic violence allegations against him.
Moving down the poll, Texas A&M continues to impress me, as does Stanford, who picked up a 20-point win this week despite playing without Heisman-hopeful and star running back Bryce Love. Wisconsin had an embarrassing home loss to Brighman Young, which means the Badgers have to win out to have a shot at the Playoff and even then, their fate revolves around how other teams perform. Wisconsin is now at No. 18 instead of No. 6 and BYU slides in at No. 25. Also sliding into the poll is an ACC-sleeper team: Boston College. The Eagles are on the rise after a 3-0 start and ranked for the first time this season. I considered ranking them, but wanted to see another week first.
Below is the top 25 as voted on by the AP, as well as the top 25 as voted on by myself.
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Auburn
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. West Virginia
13. Virginia Tech
14. Mississippi State
15. Oklahoma State
16. UCF
17. TCU
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. Texas A&M
23. Boston College
24. Michigan State
25. Brigham Young
Grace Raynor's Top 25 - Post and Courier's Clemson beat reporter
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Stanford
8. Notre Dame
9. Washington
10. Penn State
11. Virginia Tech
12. Auburn
13. West Virginia
14. Mississippi State
15. Michigan
16. UCF
17. Oklahoma State
18. TCU
19. Wisconsin
20. Oregon
21. Texas A&M
22. Miami
23. Michigan State
24. San Diego State
25. Boise State