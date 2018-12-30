The Lowcountry got a little taste of prep basketball from the nation’s capital at the Rotary Roundball Classic, contested at North Charleston High School since Thursday.
On Saturday night, champions in the two brackets were crowned and both winners hailed from the Washington, D.C., area.
Georgetown Prep knocked off Goose Creek 55-30 in the International bracket championship game while St. John’s College High, also from D.C., defeated Milton High of Georgia 59-43 in the final game of the Foundation bracket.
As fate would have it, the two schools will meet back home on Wednesday night in a scheduled regular season contest.
“I guess we can settle the one Roundball champion,” joked Georgetown Prep coach Ryan Eskow. “It’s always a battle when we get together and it’s funny that we actually have to play in our next game after this tournament. It should be a great game.”
Georgetown rolled through three games in this year’s tournament, posting wins of 59, 15 and 25 points. But Eskow says the competition against teams like Goose Creek will help his team improve.
“The level of physicality and how hard they play, how tough they are, really is good for us to see,” the coach said. “I thought Goose Creek was very well-coached defensively and I thought their kids played really, really hard. It was good for us, no doubt.”
The key to winning was a first-half defensive performance by Prep, holding Goose Creek to just nine points to build an 16-point halftime advantage. Goose Creek would make a mini-run in the second half to cut the lead to 41-27 but a 9-0 run by Prep built a 50-27 advantage with 5:15 left in the game.
Miles Somerville led Prep with 19 points and eight rebounds, connecting on five 3-pointers in the game. Prep gathered 17 offensive boards and forced 18 turnovers.
Goose Creek made only three field goals in the opening half but shot 42 percent in the second half.
St. John’s shot 48 percent from the field and forced 21 turnovers in its win over Milton. A total of 11 players scored for St. John’s, led by Ismael Leggett’s 10 points.
Donaven Hairston led Milton with 19 points.
Porter-Gaud 78,
Stall 68
The state’s top player, Porter-Gaud senior guard Josiah James, scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Cyclones to a win over Stall. James, who has signed to play at Tennessee next year, made 13 field goals and converted 13 of 14 attempts from the free throw line.
Stall led 36-34 at the half but James took over in the second half as the Cyclones put 44 points on the board. Romello Grant led Stall with 21 points while Jalen Bailey added 17. Each team had 23 turnovers.
Roswell 54, Wando 36
Roswell of Georgia had little trouble with the Warriors, leading by 10 at the half. George Pridgett led Roswell with 18 points while Braxton Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.
First Baptist 74,
Pinewood Prep 58
Mikey Dukes poured in 24 points and Devin Dean added 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the victorious Hurricanes.
Ben Diffley had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers, who also got 19 points and eight boards from sophomore Cohen Gaskins. The Panthers were hurt by 20 turnovers and a four-of-25 performance from beyond the arc.
West Ashley 64,
James Island 51
Long-time Lowcountry
rivals West Ashley and James Island battled on the final day with the Wildcats claiming the 13-point win. Guard Kenyatta Jenkins led West Ashley with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Forward Devin Ramsey added 20 points and seven rebounds and Peter Musci scored 14 points.
Bailey Wiseman led James Island with 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers. DQ Vinson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Lawton Davis hit four shots from beyond the arc for 12 points.
Providence Day 59, Palmetto Christian 40
Providence Day of Charlotte notched their only win of the tournament, led by Michael Zanoni and Cyncier Harrison, who scored 10 points each.
Kendall Chakeris paced Palmetto Christian with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Cape Fear 45, Bullis 43
Cape Fear Academy of Wilmington held off a late charge by Bullis Academy of Maryland to claim the victory and finish 2-1 on the weekend.
Emmanuel Bonsu had 15 points and eight rebounds for Cape Fear, who won the rebounding edge, 39-21. Ivan Misic added 11 point and Georges LeFebvre had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Nendah Tarke scored 13 points to pace Bullis.