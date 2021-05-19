You are the owner of this article.
Wanna bet? How SC's golfers in the PGA stack up odds-wise.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '21: A capsule look at 10 top contenders

Rory McIlroy (top) is the favorite to win the 2021 PGA Championship on Kiawah Island. South Carolina native Dustin Johnson (bottom) is expected to be in the hunt as well, according to odds-makers. File/AP

The odds of victory for the three South Carolina golfers set to compete in the 2021 PGA Championship are as varied as the wind conditions and undulating terrain at Kiawah Island's treacherous Ocean Course.

Unsurprisingly, Irmo native Dustin Johnson, a two-time major winner looking for No. 3 this week, is the least-riskiest bet among the Palmetto State trio, according to DraftKings.

The online sports-betting operator has the world's top-ranked player and Coastal Carolina alumnus six spots behind overall favorite Rory McIlory, who handily won the PGA the last time it was played at Kiawah’s Pete Dye-designed masterpiece in 2012.

A $10 bet on DJ, who's coming off a bout of knee discomfort, would yield a $190 payday, according to  DraftKings.

The website handicapped this week's field by assigning 36 numbers to the 100 entrants based on their chances of winning. They range from +1,150 for McIlroy to +250,000 for 21 longshots, including the 50-year-old 2002 PGA champ Rich Beem.

US Open Golf (copy)

Kiawah Island resident Russell Henley is playing close to home this week at the 2021 PGA Championship. File/AP

The other two South Carolina players fall closer to the back than to the frontrunners.

Russell Henley, a three-time PGA Tour winner who lives on Kiawah and plays his fair share of rounds at The Ocean Course, is among a group that's ranked well behind the favorite at +20,000. A $10 bet on the Georgia native who moved to Charleston nearly a decade ago would pay $2,010 if he's hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday.

2021 Masters (copy)

Kevin Kisner of Aiken is one of three players with South Carolina ties playing in this week's PGA Championship on Kiawah Island. File/Provided

Aiken's Kevin Kisner, who is tied with Henley for tour wins, is slightly further back at +30,000. According to Draftkings, he'd pay $3,010 for each 10 spot if he can pull off a win and grab his first major this weekend.

Kisner will be first of the three to tee it up May 20, with an early start time of 7:55 a.m. Henley begins his opening round at 1:31 p.m., with Johnson following at 2:09 p.m.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

