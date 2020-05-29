Wando's Bob Hayes will be "remembered forever" with name on stadium's field

MOUNT PLEASANT — At one end of the football stadium at Wando High School, a huge American flag flew proudly against a darkening sky on Friday afternoon.

Bob Hayes rescued that flag from the wrecking ball when the gym at the old Wando was knocked down years ago, and brought it to the new school, where it now stands above Charleston County's two-year-old District 2 Regional Stadium.

That flag is just one of the many touches that Hayes, who has served Wando as football coach and then athletic director since 2000, brought to the stadium, and to coaches and students at the largest high school in the state.

On Friday, the Charleston County School District honored Hayes' contributions by naming the field at the stadium in his honor. Hayes' son, Sam, wheeled his cancer-stricken father out to midfield to inspect the logo there, an outline of the state of South Carolina with the words "Robert E. Hayes Field" stitched into the turf.

"It's well-earned and well-deserved," said former Wando football coach Jimmy Noonan, who worked for and coached with Hayes and is now the new coach at Georgetown High School. "He earned every bit of this with the hours he's devoted to athletics and the students at Wando."

Hayes was instrumental in the construction and design of the stadium at Wando, which also will serve as the home field for the new Lucy Beckham High School, being built on the site of the old Wando High. The CCSD school board approved naming the field for Hayes at meetings earlier this month.

CCSD chief operating officer Jeff Borowy recalled when Hayes took him to visit the old stadium at the former Wando, notorious for its concrete bleachers.

"Coach Hayes showed me the grassy areas where the visiting team would sit at halftime," Borowy said. "And he showed me the area under the bleachers where the players would go if there was lightning. Quite honestly, the only thing out there that was world class was the field, a field that Bob poured his heart and soul into."

Borowy said he and Hayes made a lot of trips to stadiums around the state while planning the District 2 Regional Stadium.

"It was Coach Hayes who identified the must-haves," Borowy said. "And he was consulted on the others. His choices were deserving of our student-athletes here at Wando, and now at Beckham, too."

Of course, Hayes' influence as a coach and AD stretches far beyond facilities. He oversees more than 1,000 athletes in some 22 varsity sports in an athletic department that has won the Carlisle Cup as the most successful program in its class for six straight years and seven of the last eight.

"He put his heart and soul into this facility and our department," said Wando volleyball coach Alexis Glover. "Not only does he lead and inspire us as our leader and athletic director, but the young men on the football team, where he is the special-teams coach. He's such a good role model for all of us."

Rocco Adrian is the new Wando football coach, and like Hayes graduated from Furman.

"It's a huge honor for Coach Hayes and for Wando," Adrian said. "He's left a lasting legacy here, and now it will be remembered forever on this field."

Hayes posted a 50-59 record in nine years as Wando’s football coach before resigning in 2009 to become athletic director.

He led the Warriors to an 8-4 record in 2002 and guided the Warriors to a 9-5 record and its first-ever appearance in the Lower State championship game in 2004. The Warriors posted back-to-back 6-6 marks the next two years.

Last month, a parade of cars passed by Hayes' Mount Pleasant home, celebrating his 60th birthday and wishing him well in his fight against cancer.