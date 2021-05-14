You have permission to edit this article.
Wando tops J.L. Mann in OT for Class AAAAA girls state soccer title; Palmetto Scholars fall in SCISA championship

IRMO - Wando knows a thing or two about winning girls soccer championships. The Warriors came into Friday with 10 state championships to their credit but have not hoisted the trophy since 2014.

Thanks to a goal from Kaleigh Bosak in the second overtime period, Wando knocked off three-time defending champion J.L. Mann 2-1 to claim the Class AAAAA title.

“I wasn’t quite sure we would get here,” Wando coach Shannon Champ said. “We finally came together in these last two weeks and decided to do things a bit differently. It paid off today. A little discipline, a little bit of a game plan. We stuck to the game plan and what works and got it done. I’m so excited and thrilled for these girls.”

Wando finishes the season 16-1 with the only setback against Class AAAA finalist James Island. They outscored opponents 156-7. It was sweet revenge they were able to win the title against the Patriots. J.L. Mann (15-3) was the only AAAAA champion since the SCHSL went to five classifications in 2016-2017 school year and beat Wando in two of those three years.

Bosak ran down the loose ball in the right corner, made a move on the defender and hit a perfect cross into the left corner of the net.

“Right when it went in, all I was thinking about is we need to calm down and control the game,” Bosak said. “We had (eight) minutes left, so we needed to keep it there and keep focused.”

Wando had taken a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the second half. Gwen Keiser received a nice pass from Emma Keiser and beat the Patriots goalkeeper. J.L. Mann tied it with 11 minutes remaining on a breakaway goal that rolled past the Warriors keeper.

The Palmetto Scholar’s boys’ soccer team was not as fortunate.

The Phoenix were making their second championship game performance in its five-year existence but could not finish the job like they did in 2017. Southside Christian got two first half goals from Shane Gallagher and won the Class A state championship with a 2-1 victory at W.C. Hawkins Stadium.

Gallagher scored a couple of minutes apart in the first half. Both times came off corner kicks. He was able to head both and that was enough to claim the first boys’ soccer state title in school history.

Palmetto Scholars (13-2) came in averaging 8.7 goals per game but could not tally one until Edward McAninch scored on a penalty kick with 30 seconds remaining.

That did not deter Palmetto Scholars coach Zack Vollertsen from praising his team and what they accomplished this season.

“It just shows we’re constantly ready to contest and the dedication our kids have,” Vollertsen said. “Even though we have a small pool because we are a small A school, we always rise to the challenge. It was awesome just to be back on this stage.”

