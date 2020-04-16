Wando, Timberland name head football coaches

Rocca Adrian wasn’t looking to become a head coach. Not yet, anyway.

Adrian was perfectly content being an assistant football coach at Wando High School and working with the Warriors' defensive backs.

So when Wando athletic director Bob Hayes approached Adrian about becoming the Warriors head coach for the 2020 season, he was surprised to say the least.

“Honestly, I wasn’t looking to be a head coach, it wasn’t even on my radar,” Adrian said. “I was happy doing what I was doing.”

Adrian wasn’t the only coach in the Lowcountry to get a new job Thursday. Greg Wright, who has had head coaching stops at Denmark-Olar, Swansea and Eau Claire high schools, was named the new head football coach at Timberland High School.

Adrian, 43, replaces Jimmy Noonan, who resigned in February after 11 seasons at Wando to become the head coach at Georgetown High School.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity to get to continue to work with these kids,” Adrian said. “We’ve got a group of smart, hard-working kids that are going to help me move this program forward. Coach Noonan left the program in great shape.”

Wando finished the 2019 season with a 7-4 overall record and advanced to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs. The Warriors knocked off Conway in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork.

Former Summerville head coach Joe Call and Lower Richland head coach Rodney Barr were finalists for the Wando job. Call was named the head coach at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, just two miles from Wando, earlier this week.

“We are excited to have Rocco Adrian lead our football team in 2020,” Wando principal Sherry Eppelsheimer said in a prepared statement. “He knows our student-athletes, our coaches, and our community and understands what it means to walk the Warrior Way.”

A former standout defensive back at Furman, Adrian got his first coaching job in 1999 as an assistant coach at Christ Church, were he spent the next eight seasons. He then made the jump to the collegiate level where he spent the next decade coaching at Furman, The Apprentice School, North Greenville and Gardner-Webb.

His father Peter Adrian was the head football coach at Norfolk State from 2005-14.

“I grew up in a football family, it’s in my blood,” Adrian said. “My father was a football coach for 40 years and the most important thing he taught me was how to treat players and develop those relationship with the players.”

Adrian was out of coaching for five years to help his younger brother Zac battle cancer. Zac died in 2015.

“I missed being around the players and the excitement of Friday nights and Saturday afternoons,” Adrian said. “I missed being around the kids and having those relationships.”

Adrian said he hopes to remove the interim tag by the end of the 2020 season.

“That’s the ultimate goal, to be the head coach at Wando,” Adrian said. “I wasn’t a part of the original pool of candidates that they interviewed, so I understand why they wanted the interim title. Hopefully, I can do a good enough job that they feel confident in giving me to job on a full-time basis.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Adrian said reaching out to his players and getting his staff in place will be his biggest challenges.

“I’m trying to figure all that out as we go,” Adrian said. “I think we’re in a wait-and-see mode to see what the state and high school league decides. When can you start? What can you do? Can you do virtual meetings? Are we going to go back to school and then can we practice or is it just school and go home. There are a lot of questions that I don’t think we have answers for yet.”

At Timberland, Wright replaces long-time Timberland coach Art Craig, who left to become head coach at Hanahan in January.

Wright played for Craig at Cross High School and played as a walk-on at South Carolina. He has previous head coaching stops at Eau Claire (2015), Swansea (2016-17) and Denmark-Olar (2019).

“It’s so exciting to be coming back to my roots,” Wright said Thursday. “When this job came open, there was no way I was going to pass on this opportunity. I look forward to working hard to continue the tradition of excellence that coach Craig built there.

"He has instilled hard work, discipline and accountability there and those are the things I will work to build upon. I have great respect for Art Craig and it is an honor to be the head football coach at Timberland.”

Wright says he anticipates little to no change within the current Timberland coaching staff and is focusing his energy on getting to know his players, albeit mostly through social media and text messaging due to the current restrictions.

“It’s not ideal but we will make it work,” he said. “I will get to know as many of the kids as I can and I want them to know me. We want to be ready to hit the ground running whenever we are cleared to do so. We will be ready.”

David Shelton contributed to this story.