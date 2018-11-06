Lexington – The Wando High volleyball team defeated Lexington 3-0 to claim the Class AAAAA Lower State championship on Tuesday night.
Wando (49-3) advanced to the state finals for the sixth consecutive year. The Warriors will play Upper State champion Nation Ford on Saturday at 6 p.m. at White Knoll High School in Columbia. Wando lost to Dorman in the AAAAA finals in each of the last two seasons.
Wando took game one 25-23 and followed with a 25-10 win in Game 2. They wrapped up the title with a 25-17 win in the third game.
“It took us a little while to get adjusted to the atmosphere,” Wando coach Alexis Glover said. “There was a great crowd there tonight. I thought we adjusted well and played really well. It’s great to move on to the final step.”
Grae Gosnell had 12 kills while Abbey Schad added eight kills and four blocks for Wando. Sarah Missroon had seven kills and five blocks and setter Maddie Boylston tallied 35 assists. Ali Jahn led the defensive effort with 19 digs.