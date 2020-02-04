Wando, Summerville wrestling teams head into playoffs as region champions

The S.C. High School League state duals playoffs for wrestling begin this weekend with two local teams entering the fray as top seeds in the Class AAAAA Lower State bracket.

Region champions Wando and Summerville will host first- and second-round playoff matches on Saturday.

Wando went undefeated in Region 7-AAAAA, clinching the title with a solid win over defending champion Cane Bay last week. It was Wando’s first region championship since winning the 7-AAAA crown in 2014.

The Warriors are led by brothers Walker Rhue (145 pounds) and Cooper Rhue (126), both considered strong state title contenders.

Summerville, coached by veteran Darryl Tucker, repeated as the Region 8-AAAAA champion. The Green Wave are 28-2 on the season in dual matches and have been led by 160-pounder David Rundell, 106-pounder Ben Guilliam, Gavin Butler at 113 and Reco Robinson at 120 pounds.

Summerville advanced to the Class AAAAA Lower State finals a year ago, losing by three points to River Bluff. The Green Wave will host Chapin, Cane Bay and St. James at their site on Saturday.

“We’ve had a great season so far and the kids have really put in the work,” Tucker said. “We’re not looking ahead at all. Our focus is on Chapin and if we are fortunate enough to get past Chapin, we move on to the next one.”

Wando, coach by Adam Schneider, will take on Socastee in its first-round match on Saturday, with the winner taking on the winner of Sumter and Fort Dorchester in the second round later in the day.

Ashley Ridge will travel to Carolina Forest for its first-round match, taking on White Knoll. James Island will wrestle Carolina Forest in the first round.

Stratford, the third-place finisher in Region 7-AAAAA, will wrestle Conway at the River Bluff site.

In Class AAAA, Colleton County will wrestle a yet-to-be-determined opponent at Dreher on Saturday.

In the Class AAA playoffs, Region 6-AA runner-up Academic Magnet will wrestle Cheraw at Gilbert High School. Bishop England will wrestle Loris at May River High School and Hanahan will wrestle top-seed Aynor at Aynor.

The Class AA/A matchups will be determined on Feb. 5. The state duals finals will be Feb. 15 at Dreher High School. The state individual championships are Feb. 28-29 in Anderson.

1,000-point club

Fort Dorchester’s Antoine Parker and Philip Simmons’ Jaylen Green recently surpassed the 1,000-point scoring milestone for their high school careers.

Preseason soccer polls

The S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its 2020 preseason rankings. Wando enters the season as the top-ranked boys team in Class AAAAA while the Wando girls are ranked fifth. Ashley Ridge is ranked eighth and James Island ninth in the Class AAAAA girls poll.

Bishop England’s boys team is ranked second in Class AAA with Academic Magnet ranked third. Bishop England’s girls team is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA with Academic Magnet ranked second.

Defending state champion Oceanside Collegiate is the top-ranked team in Class AA boys with Woodland checking in at No. 8. The Oceanside Collegiate girls are ranked fourth in the AA/A poll.

Charleston Math & Science is ranked fourth in Class A boys, followed by Palmetto Scholars Academy at No. 5. St. John’s is ranked 10th.