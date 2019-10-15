When Evan Posnanski put pen to paper and signed an academy contract with the Charleston Battery last month, his father couldn’t help but get a little emotional.

It was a circle-of-life kind of moment for Jamie Posnanski, who played for Charleston during the mid-1990s and alongside current Battery head coach Mike Anhaeuser.

“It was pretty awesome to see him put on that black-and- yellow jersey,” said Jamie, who played his college soccer at South Carolina. “It was pretty emotional in more ways than I could have imagined. The things I’ve been able to accomplish in my life have been a direct result of the game of soccer and to know that Evan will have similar opportunities means the world to our family.”

The Battery, which is fighting to secure a spot in the USL playoffs with two games remaining, will take on Memphis 901 on Wednesday (7 p.m.) at MUSC Health Stadium.

By signing an academy contract, Evan Posnanski, a senior at Wando High School, retains his amateur status and his college eligibility. His top college choices are South Carolina, Indiana and Michigan State.

“My parents always pushed me to get an education because if soccer doesn’t work out, then I’ve got a degree to fall back on,” he said. “Personally, I wanted the college experience. My dad said it was one of the best times of his life.”

Jamie Posnanski and Anhaeuser played together during the 1996 and 1997 seasons when the club played their matches at Stoney Field. Anhaeuser remembers the elder Posnanski as a “crafty” midfielder with excellent dribbling skills.

“Jamie was a very versatile player, could play in the back or in the midfield,” Anhaeuser said. “You can see where Evan gets some of his skill.”

Evan practically grew up at MUSC Health Stadium.

“We went to a ton of games, as many as we could go to back then,” Evan said. “I’d meet up with a bunch of my friends and we’d hardly pay attention to the game, but we loved going and playing on the playground and then getting autographs after the game.”

As he got older, he served as a ball boy for many of the matches.

“I think that’s when I became a real fan of the club,” Evan said. “I started to get to know the players and follow their careers.”

Now he’s training with some of those players every day. Evan practices with the team most mornings before heading off to school. After classes he hits the books to get his homework done and then trains again at night with his club team, United Soccer Academy Mount Pleasant.

“I don’t get much down time,” Evan said.

The opportunity to train with professional athletes, some nearly double his age, has been invaluable. He can already see the results with his club team — he's scored eight goals in six matches.

“I can already tell the difference,” Evan said. “I’m playing against men. The game is so much faster at this level. I’m trying to transfer what I’m learning here to my club and high school teams. It’s giving me a huge advantage.”

He has yet to play in a match for the Battery, but Charleston still has two games left in the regular season.

“It would be a dream come true for the whole family, I think,” Evan said.