Wando senior volleyball star Grae Gosnell has been around the game she loves for as long as she can remember. And The Post and Courier’s 2019 All-Lowcountry player of the year has her two older sisters to thank for her dedication to the game.

Grae is the third, and final, of the Gosnell girls to play for Wando and their legendary coach Alexis Glover. While she has also participated in other sports, such as swimming and track, volleyball became her niche very early on.

Oldest sister Carson was heavy into the club volleyball scene as a teenager and Grae remembers following her sister from tournament to tournament, soaking in the sport while also thriving as a youngster in the bleachers.

“I was attached to her hip,” Grae recalls. “Every weekend we were somewhere and I was watching Carson play. I idolized her and I wanted to be just like her. That’s where my love for volleyball came from, wanting to be like Carson.”

Carson Gosnell would go on to play at The Citadel, just in time for middle daughter Daley to come through the Wando program. Grae continued to learn from Daley, who played at Presbyterian College and recently graduated.

“Volleyball has been the thing in our family and I was so fortunate to have two sisters who were absolutely great players,” Grae said. “I learned how to play, how to work, how to love competition.”

Competition is a word Grae uses quite often. She considers herself to be “highly competitive” in every aspect of her life. Glover, the winningest high school volleyball coach in state history, sees that competitive spirit as her strength.

“She is one of those dynamic kids who has been very competitive since the ninth grade,” Glover says. “I don’t care what game she’s playing, whether it’s checkers, monopoly or volleyball, she always wants to win and it’s always very competitive.”

Gosnell is one of the state’s top senior performers, finishing this season with 510 kills, 38 blocks and 333 defensive digs. She was a four-year varsity player and full-time starter for the last three seasons. She compiled 1,363 career kills, 167 blocks, 840 digs and had a career kill percentage of 40.2 percent.

Gosnell is following in her sister’s footsteps, taking her game to the college level. She has signed to play at Indiana of the Big Ten, one of the most competitive volleyball conferences in America.

Indiana is rebuilding under third-year coach Steve Aird, finishing 3-17 in conference play this past fall. Records don’t matter to Gosnell.

“I love being in a situation that is going to challenge me every day,” she said. “I love that type of environment. The Big Ten is one of the elite conferences in our sport and I can’t wait to get in there and try to make a difference. The group that’s coming in with me, there’s five of us, we are going to make a difference.”

All-Lowcountry Volleyball Team

First team

Grae Gosnell, Wando, Sr.

Sophie Meredith, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.

Olivia Yarborough, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.

Ali Clare Jahn, Wando, Sr.

Marianna Singletary, Porter-Gaud, So.

Anushka Fernandes, Porter-Gaud, Sr.

Second team

Kate Majewski, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.

Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge, Jr.

Alex Hariri, Porter-Gaud, So.

Emily King, Wando, So.

Leah Zimlich, Bishop England, So.

Laughlin Murray, Ashley Hall, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Haley Jenness, Wando; Sarah Smith, Ashley Hall; Anna McClure, James Island; Alli Atkinson, Ashley Ridge; Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge; Siri Helmstetter, Palmetto Scholars; Natali Leshko, Charleston Charter; Maya Gerding, Philip Simmons; Marley Owens, Hanahan; Jaqueline Adams, Cathedral Academy; Evie Otis, Academic Magnet; Jordan Bartemeyer, Oceanside; Gracie Floyd, James Island; Cathryn Shippee, Bishop England; Kailynn Driggers, Stratford; Salena Jones, Stratford; Emma Etheridge, Philip Simmons; Gracie Brown, Porter-Gaud

Coach of the Year: Amir Khaledi, Oceanside