Wando rallies for Class AAAA state title in volleyball; Oceanside runner-up in AAA

The Wando High volleyball team captured the Class AAAAA state championship on Saturday night, beating T.L. Hanna in a dramatic five-set finale.
Wando trailed two sets to one but rallied to take the fourth set and won the decisive fifth set to claim its fourth state title under coach Alexis Glover. For Glover, the state’s all-time winningest coach, the title match was the 13th of her illustrious career.
“This is a very new group, and I am going to have to give it to my senior leadership,” Glover said. “This is the candle on the icing of the cake, or however you say it.”
In a balanced effort, sophomore Emma Sanders recorded 10 kills, while senior Emily King, junior Hastings Witt and sophomore Hannah Togami added eight kills each. Senior setter Ava McCarthy had 50 assists and team defensive leader Chandley Thompson, also a senior, had 27 defensive digs.
Wando won the first set 25-17 before dropping the second and third sets by identical 25-17 scores. It appeared the power-hitting Yellow Jackets were closing in on their first state title, but Wando pulled out a 25-22 fourth set win to force a fifth set to 15.
“I’m not going to lie,” Glover said. “After that third set, I thought we might be coming home early. But we practice catch-up every day in practice. That’s what we did tonight. It worked.
“Chandley kept everyone calm and cool. She’s dancing around the court and keeping everyone loose. She was great out there, and she really kept the team focused.”
Wando only trailed once in the final stanza at 5-4 and led 11-7 and 13-9 before securing victory at 15-11.
“Once we kind of figured out they were hitting to one side of the court, we could adjust our block, and it paid off,” said Glover of her team’s nine total blocks in the contest.
Glover admits she may have had more talented teams to win championships, but few teams had the chemistry that her 2020 team possessed.
“We’ve been here a lot of times, and a lot of my teams got really tight when they got to this point,” the coach said. “We’ve had teams that girl for girl was probably better, but this group played so well as a team. There is no superstar. They play with an unselfish attitude. They don’t care about anything except the team. They just want to get the win.”
Class AAA
The Oceanside Collegiate volleyball program was hoping that the third consecutive trip to the state finals would be the charm but two-time defending state champion Powdersville had other ideas.
Powdersville started strong and dominated Saturday’s Class AAA state championship matchup, sweeping to a 3-0 win (25-17, 25-13, 27-25). Oceanside Collegiate lost in the Class AA finals in 2018 and 2019 before moving up in classification for the 2020 season. The Landsharks finish this season with a 24-5 record.
“We (the coaches) could tell we were really tight from the start,” Oceanside coach Amir Khaledi said. “It seemed like really the entire match, our job was to play catch up. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way today.”
The Patriots jumped out to the early lead in the first set and was rarely challenged, other than a few spurts by the Landsharks.
The second set was even better for Powdersville. A 10-5 lead quickly ballooned to 17-8 and it was apparent the Patriots were headed for a 2-0 lead.
Oceanside flexed a bit in the third set. After an 8-1 run gave Powdersville a 14-8 lead, the Landsharks put together 6-0 run to knot the score at 14. The set was tied at 15, 18 and 19 before Oceanside stormed to a 24-22 lead. Powdersville held off two set points to tie the score at 24, and then another at 25-24. After tying the set at 25, Powdersville scored the final two points to set off the victory celebration.
“Volleyball is such a momentum game and they took it early. We had a chance to take it if we win the third set but they finished strong. We didn’t play our best today but Powdersville is a very good team and they played better today. Unfortunately, in competition, there can only be one winner,” Khaledi said.