Three Lowcountry volleyball teams brought home titles over the weekend from the Tournament of Champions event at Dorman High School in Spartanburg.
The annual showcase of top volleyball teams is the most competitive in-season tournament in South Carolina. Sixteen teams, including defending state champions or state title contenders from several states, compete in pool play before each is placed in one of four divisions to compete for titles.
Wando proved to be the top team in the event, posting an 8-0 record to capture the gold division with a championship game win over Pickens. Wando lost only one game in the tournament and improved to 29-0 this season. Leading the way for Wando were all-tournament picks Maddie Boylston, Grae Gosnell and Sarah Missroon.
Porter-Gaud won the bronze division title with a win over area rival Ashley Hall in the finals. The teams split matches during the tournament. Elise Pearson and Marianna Singletary were selected all-tournament from Porter-Gaud, while Mattison Matthews and Hampden Thomas were Ashley Hall’s all-tournament picks.
Bishop England defeated Hillcrest in the finals of the copper division. Shawna Swanson and Kelsey Stieby were all-tournament selections.
Nation Ford captured the silver division title.
Hurricane Florence prompts more changes
Due to continued flooding issues in Horry County, the S.C. High School League has extended the volleyball and girls tennis seasons by one week, thus moving the state championships to Nov. 10.
Additionally, the date to submit qualifying times for the state swimming championships has been extended to October 2. The state swim meet remains scheduled for October 5-6. State championship dates for girls golf, cross country and competitive cheer remain on their scheduled dates.
The SCHSL says it will continue to monitor issues due to Hurricane Florence and will make adjustments when necessary. The league extended the high school football regular season by one week during executive session last week.
Girls golf rankings
The S.C. High School Golf Coaches Association has released its second statewide rankings of the 2018 season.
Currently ranked in Class AAAAA are Wando (sixth) and Fort Dorchester (seventh). Oceanside Collegiate is the top-ranked team in the AAA-AA-A rankings, followed by Bishop England at No. 2.
The state golf championships for all classifications are Oct. 22-23.
Owens, Ward among best in cross country
James Island senior Dolan Owens currently has the second fastest time of the 2018 cross country season, according to scrunners.com. Owens, who missed last season with injuries, ran a 5K meet over the weekend with a time of 15.47, which is second best this fall. Greer’s Coen Roberts has the fastest time of the season at 15:22. Dolan’s career best time is 15:36, set during the 2016 season.
Sophomore Noah Ward of Philip Simmons currently lists the fifth fastest time in the state, and top time in Class AA, with a run of 15:57 earlier this season.
Oceanside baseball players commit
Two members of the Oceanside Collegiate baseball program recently announced verbal commitments to college programs.
Pitcher Nick Hyde announced he will sign with Western Carolina in November. Catcher Brandon Schultz committed to Cincinnati Christian University.