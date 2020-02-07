Wando or Oceanside? Mount Pleasant twins wrestle for one school, played football for other

When Walker and Cooper Rhue wrap up their classes for the day at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, the twin brothers hop in their car and make the two-mile drive through Mount Pleasant to Wando High School.

There, they change from their school clothes into their wrestling gear.

The seniors are Landsharks by day, Warriors by night. A seemingly unlikely scenario considering the tension between the schools, much of it stemming from the idea that they compete for the same student-athletes.

Oceanside, a charter school that emphasizes sports, opened its doors four years ago. Wando, the largest high school in the state with more than 4,000 students, was the only public high school in Mount Pleasant prior to Oceanside.

Wando wrestling coach Adam Scheider said that's never been an issue for the Rhues, who are allowed to wrestle for Wando because Oceanside doesn't have a wrestling program.

“It’s a pretty smooth transition,” he said. “They’re both disciplined athletes and have become leaders on this team.”

The Warriors will host the first two rounds of the Class AAAAA playoffs on Saturday after going undefeated in Region 7 and clinching their first region crown since 2014.

The Rhue twins have been a big part of that success, as they both bring a certain intensity to the mat. But that, along with their bloodline, is where the similarities end, Schneider said.

Walker Rhue is more cerebral and calculated in his approach, he said. Meanwhile, Cooper is a lot more aggressive.

Chad Grier, the head football coach and athletic director at Oceanside, agrees.

Walker was a meticulous wide receiver during his four seasons of football at Oceanside. Cooper, who played defensive back and running back, was a “fierce, chicken hawk,” Grier said.

“I love those boys,” he added. “They both go after it in their own ways, and both have a good type of aggression when they get their buttons pushed. They’re competitors at the end of the day and it shows.”

Though there are no immediate plans to bring the sport to Oceanside, Grier says wrestling, as well as track and field, are on the school's priority list. Until then, he says Wando has been a good partner by allowing Oceanside students to participate in those sports. Moving forward, he hopes the two schools can develop an even stronger relationship.

“It’s a good, healthy rivalry because obviously there’s a lot of students and parents at the schools that are really good friends,” Grier said. “I know there’s some tension that exists, but we’d like to play them and really make the games a fun event for Mount Pleasant.”

Differences aside, the twins offer some form of common ground since they’re so beloved at both schools. For Cooper Rhue, that starts with his brother.

Walker’s focus on the mat and attention to detail has always impressed him, he said. And it shows with the accolades.

Walker Rhue is a two-time captain for the Warriors, and a three-time state qualifier. He’s been a county champion and has more than 110 wins for his career. He recently accepted an ROTC scholarship to The Citadel.

“He’s a great partner to work with and just has such a high wrestling IQ,” Cooper said. “I’m lucky to have him as a brother.”

Walker feels the same way, adding, “It’s awesome having him on the team and just seeing how he’s developed his game. And he’s always my biggest supporter when I’m in my matches.”

The effort they put into their craft is not lost on Schneider. Though they don’t roam the Wando halls like the rest of their teammates, none of that matters when they hit the wrestling room in the gym.

“When they’re here, they’re Warriors,” Schneider said. “They’re part of our family and one of our own. They’re Wando wrestlers.”