The Wando girls swim team captured its third straight state title and the Oceanside Academy girls team won its first at the S.C. High School League's state championships at Carolina Natatorium in Columbia.

Wando won the Class AAAAA meet Monday night with 470 points to finish ahead of runner-up Spartanburg (337). The Warriors took the team title despite winning only one individual gold medal. Estelle Bauer was the 500-yard freestyle state champion for Wando.

"I was expecting another win, however you never know what kind of performance everyone is going to compete with,” Wando coach Cheryl Durden said. “I told the kids that champions don’t become champions when they win, but the hours, weeks, and months spent preparing for this meet. This demonstrates their championship character. They really wanted this win and definitely deserve it.”

Wando scored big points in the relays, taking second in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle events. The Warriors also placed fourth in the 200 relay.

Gabi Reed took second in the 200 freestyle and was fourth in the 100 butterfly. Ellis Pitts was fourth in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Sophie Frece took second in the 200 IM, Halle Schart was fourth in the 500 and Mary Shaw placed fifth in the 100.

Ashley Ridge’s Abbie Hassell took silver in the 50 and bronze in the 100.

Wando’s boys team failed in its bid for another title, taking fourth in the team standings. CJ Hills was among the standout performers for the Warriors, taking third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the individual medley. Matthew Gush was fourth in the 500 freestyle.

Ethan Williams of Ashley Ridge finished third in the 100 freestyle.

J.L. Mann won the Class AAAAA team title, with Nation Ford finishing second.

On Saturday, the Oceanside Collegiate girls team captured the AAA state championship with 485 points. St. Joseph’s Catholic was second with 370 points. Bishop England (321) placed fourth in the team standings while Academic Magnet (231) finished in sixth place.

Sophomore Kendal Chunn led the way for Oceanside, winning state titles in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Caroline Hill won the 100 freestyle and finished second in the 200, while Chrisman Rand was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke.

The Landsharks also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay while finishing third in the 200 free relay.

“The 200 medley relay really started the meet off right for us and the momentum built from there,” Oceanside coach Courtney Beauch said. “Everyone was cheering for each other and knew every little point would help in the end.

“The girls team is fairly young, with only losing four seniors, so this should be a great kickoff to hold onto the title for as long as possible.”

Jill Smiley of Bishop England won the gold medal in the 100 butterfly and finished second in the 200 individual medley. Academic Magnet’s Paisley Hodges was third in the backstroke.

Academic Magnet was the state runner-up in the boys meet, finishing behind St. Joseph’s. Bishop England was fourth and Oceanside Collegiate finished fifth.

Charles Blanc of Academic Magnet was the state champion in the 100 butterfly and took second in the 50 freestyle. Teammate Kyle Hertwig took third in the 50 and 100 freestyle events and Sam White was third in the 500 freestyle.

Bishop England’s Ethan Griffith had runner-up finishes in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.