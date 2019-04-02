Charleston-area high school lacrosse teams are putting themselves into position to defend their state championships from a year ago.
The regular season is winding down and the trek for the state titles begins on April 16 with the finals set for April 27 at Irmo High School.
The Lowcountry is home to three of the state’s four state championships. Wando’s boys are the defending Class AAAAA champions while the Oceanside Collegiate boys are the Class AAAA title-holders. Bishop England is defending its Class AAAA girls title. There are only two classifications in lacrosse with AAAA, AAA and AA schools competing for one championship.
The Wando boys team is 12-2 and hasn't lost to an in-state opponent with two matches remaining in the regular season. The Warriors have three major scoring threats this spring, led by junior Nathan Fasanaro, who has 31 goals and 29 assists. Sophomore McKay Dunaway has 39 goals and 14 assists and senior captain Jack Shipman has 28 goals and 13 assists.
Sophomore Zack Jennings has proven to be a key factor in face-offs, winning 116 of 182 opportunities. He also leads the team with 68 groundballs.
Wando is not expected to have much competition in the Lower State but Upper State teams like Fort Mill, Nation Ford and Dorman are strong contenders.
Leading Oceanside Collegiate’s effort is returning senior all-state performer Colin Reich, who paces the club with 35 goals and 15 assists. Junior Owen Ciali adds 27 goals and 14 assists. Like Wando, the Landsharks have not lost to an in-state team this season but have four defeats to out-of-state opponents.
Bishop England’s girls enter the final week with a 13-0 record and ranked as the state’s top team in any classification. Coach Jeff Weiner said after last season’s title win that he felt the 2019 squad would be his best and this team has not disappointed.
Bishop England has outscored its opponents, 236-42, this season, led by senior all-state performer Ava Ward, who has 52 goals and 26 assists. Junior Grace Ann Carlson, another all-state pick, has 42 goals and 43 assists while senior Morgan Roberts has 30 goals and 23 assists. Six other Bishops have scored at least 10 goals this spring.
Wando’s girls will contend in Class AAAAA after claiming a region title this season. Juniors Bridget Connors, Dupre Edens and Tess Hartley have combined for 139 goals this season.
Oceanside Collegiate will make a run at the Class AAAA girls title. Senior Kasey Bronco is among the state’s scoring leaders with 65 goals and 22 assists.
Statewide baseball rankings
The South Carolina baseball coaches association released its latest statewide rankings this week.
In Class AAAAA, Dorman remains the top-ranked team and Summerville is ranked eighth. Berkeley and Fort Dorchester are tied for 10th.
Bishop England began the season atop the Class AAA rankings but slipped to third in the latest list. Hanahan is the state’s new No. 1 in AAA. Waccamaw is ranked seventh.
Hanahan and Bishop England began their two-game region series on Tuesday night with Game 2 set for Friday.
Oceanside Collegiate is ranked fifth in the AA rankings, third among Lower State teams.
Jenkins pledges to Francis Marion
First-team All-Lowcountry basketball player Kenyatta Jenkins of West Ashley announced his verbal commitment to Francis Marion via twitter on Monday. Jenkins also was a Class AAAAA all-state selection and a three-year starter for coach Ronnie Dupre.