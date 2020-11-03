Wando, Oceanside Collegiate advance to state finals in volleyball

Wando High School will play in its 13th volleyball state championship match after beating River Bluff 3-0 in the Class AAAAA Lower State finals on Tuesday night.
In Class AAA, Oceanside Collegiate is making a third consecutive appearance in the state finals, beating Gilbert 3-1 in the Lower State title match. Oceanside reached the Class AA finals in each of the last two seasons before moving up to Class AAA this year.
Wando (19-1) is seeking a fourth state title on Saturday, taking on Upper State champion T.L. Hanna at Dreher High School in Columbia at 6 p.m.
“With everything we have been through in this crazy season, we are so happy to have a chance to win a state championship,” Wando coach Alexis Glover said. “I am so thrilled for our seniors to have this opportunity. We set this as our goal every season, so this is special. I am really proud of my team tonight.”
Wando trailed 15-12 in the first set before an 8-2 run led to a 25-20 victory. The Warriors rarely trailed in the last two sets, opening 21-14 lead in the second before winning 25-21. Wando broke open a close third set with a 12-6 run to claim an 18-12 advantage before taking the win 25-18.
The Warriors have been without one of their top players, senior captain Brynn Whitehair, who injured a knee just before the start of the playoff run. Whitehair is a Marshall commitment.
“We hate it for her, but this team has rallied together and they want to win it for her,” Glover said.
Oceanside Collegiate coach Ami Khaledi fully expected a major challenge from visiting Gilbert, and his team got one. The Landsharks won the first set 25-20, but Gilbert won a major battle in the second 27-25. Oceanside won the third set 25-17 and closed out the victory with a 25-23 win in the fourth set.
“When you get this far, you have to expect a battle, and that’s what it was,” Khaledi said. “We got challenged, and our girls answered the call. We played well, and I am really proud of them. To lose the studs we lost off last year’s team and then move into a really competitive AAA, this is a great accomplishment for this team.”
Leading the way for Oceanside, as they have all season, were senior hitter Taylor Hills and senior Libero Jordan Bartemeyer. Hills had more than 20 kills in Tuesday’s win, while Bartemeyer had 25 digs.
Oceanside will play defending AAA state champion Powdersville on Saturday at 10 a.m., also at Dreher High School.