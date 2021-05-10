Wando, James Island, Oceanside reach state finals in soccer

Four area high school girls soccer teams took the field on Monday night, looking to advance to the state finals this weekend. Three accomplished their goal.
Wando, James Island and Oceanside Collegiate all captured Lower State championships on May 10 and will advance to their respective classification state championships at Irmo High School. Philip Simmons failed in its bid to reach the Class AA finals, losing to St. Joseph’s.
Oceanside Collegiate was the first to punch its ticket, dismantling visiting Waccamaw 4-0 to win the Class AAA Lower State title. OCA (11-2) scored an early goal to take command and led 2-0 by halftime. Valentina Mosquera and Ansley Donovan each had two goals, while Ashleigh Fanelli recorded the shutout.
“We’ve had a great season and we are playing well here at the end,” coach Mark Meyer said. “We have to go out and do it one more time.”
The Landsharks lost in the AA state finals in 2019, their first season of postseason eligibility. OCA’s championship game opponent is Daniel High, making their first appearance in a final.
James Island improved to 21-1 with its third win over Hilton Head, 4-1, in the Class AAAA Lower State finals. James Island is making its first appearance in the state final and enters with a 19-game winning streak.
Senior Alarie Hodge scored two goals in the first half to set the early pace for the Trojans. Taylor Hurteau and Kayla McGary added goals in the second half.
“Very excited and very proud of this team,” James Island coach Kim Cohn said. “We have had amazing senior leadership and we’ve had some young girls really step up and perform. It’s the greatest group, in terms of being a team, that I have ever coached.”
James Island will face Upper State champion Catawba Ridge in Saturday’s final at 4 p.m.
Wando advanced to the Class AAAAA finals with a 6-0 win over Carolina Forest. Wando led 1-0 at halftime before breaking the contest open with five second-half tallies. The Warriors improved to 15-1 on the season. Wando has won 10 state championships, the last coming in 2014. Wando lost in the AAAAA finals in 2017 and 2019. Wando will play defending state champion J.L. Mann on Friday at 4 p.m.
Local boys teams will take center stage on May 11 as they seek to win Lower State titles. James Island will host North Augusta in Class AAAA, while Bishop England will host Brookland-Cayce in the AAA Lower State title matchup.
In Class A, Palmetto Scholars Academy will host Royal Live Oaks. All matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.