After leading her team to a sixth consecutive Lower State championship, Wando volleyball coach Alexis Glover has been recognized as one of the nation’s top high school coaches by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
AVCA announced its inaugural class of coaches of the year, representing 10 regions in the 50 states. Each region named four honorees for a total of 40 coaches awarded from around the country. Glover was one of four coaches selected from region three.
Glover is the state’s winningest coach with more than 1,000 career victories. She guided Wando to 49 wins this fall, advancing to the Class AAAAA state finals before losing to Nation Ford.
Region 8-AAAAA honors
Region 8-AAAAA recently announced all-region teams for fall sports, as well as the region player and coach of the year in each sport.
In boys cross country, Fort Dorchester’s Dawson Wright was the runner of the year while Fort Dorchester coach Thane Williams was the coach of the year.
Joining Wright on the all-region team from Fort Dorchester are Wyatt Hall, Matthew Osean and Landon Koch. Summerville honorees include Daren Lagasca, Noah Woodbury, Reilly Gobin, Jeremiah Eddy, Trey Overton and Gabe Carnegy.
Ashley Ridge selections are Nic Danielski, Garrett Grochowski, Russell Sammons, Brandon Clark and Ryan Duffy.
For girls cross country, Summerville’s Lizzie Naval is the runner of the year while Summerville coach Kelly Hazel is the coach of the year.
Other Summerville runners honored are Sydney Greer, Caroline Raglin, Sullivan Long, Lillian Kearse, Brianna Dooney and Milaya Buchanon.
Ashley Ridge all-region performers are Betsy Erickson, Hailey Brinson, Allie Karges and Rylee Holbrook. Fort Dorchester's Megan Studley, Tess Studley and Eden Apgar also earned all-region honors.
Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett is the region's player of the year in football and the Green Wave's Joe Call is coach of the year.
Joining Bennett on the all-region team from Summerville are Andre Banks, Derrick Larry, Cole Phillips, Colby Taylor, Brody Hopkins and Ben Mitchum.
Honorees from Ashley Ridge are Nick Cunningham, Jackson Pell, Matt Duncan and Darius Smith. Stall honorees are Tyshon Richardson and Anthony Dickerson.
Representing Fort Dorchester are De’Andrae Sabb, Alex Garrido, Bruce Benjamin, Deon Ladson, Davon Gilmore and Chaz Jones. West Ashley honorees include Kenyatta Jenkins, JaXavier Legare, Dwalynn Deleston, Eathan Slifer-Rone and Marion Nelson.
Ashley Ridge’s Amani McArthur is the region’s volleyball player of the year while coach Chi-Chi Hurley is the region coach of the year.
Ashley Ridge selections to the all-region team include Alli Atkinson and Makayla Burnes, while Stall’s honoree is Jessica Haynes. Fort Dorchester is represented by Chidera Nkem-Ossai and Breana McQueen, while Chelsey Blue and Roan Ross are Summerville’s selections. Rounding out the all-region list are Mercedez Johnson and Mary Grace Sirisky of West Ashley.
Summerville’s Paige Reynolds is the region player of the year in girls tennis while Ashley Ridge’s Sean McCawley is the region coach of the year.
Katelyn Schmedeke and Arianna Brim represent Ashley Ridge on the all-region team, along with Andrea Bolivar of Fort Dorchester and Katie Lowe and Madison Clayton of West Ashley. From Summerville, all-region players include Sullivan Long and Lizzie Naval.
Cecelia Knecht of Fort Dorchester and coach Corey Dearing earned the region player and coach of the year for girls golf.
Also earning all-region honors from Fort Dorchester are Raven Turner, LT LeShore, Anna Walsh and Katie Skipper. Other all-region performers include Peyton Harbert (Ashley Ridge), Maggie Runyon (West Ashley) and Taylor Perry (Summerville).
For boys swimming, Ethan Williams (Ashley Ridge) and Erin Chafe (Stall) are the swimmer and coach of the year, respectively.
Ashley Ridge all-region swimmers include Connor Erling, Gavin Hunt, Noah Boykin, Nick Baroody and Liam Johnson. Fort Dorchester is represented by Timothy Dupree, while West Ashley’s honorees are Steven Tanner, Chad Waldrop, Justin Sage and Gray Gladwell.
For girls swimming, Fort Dorchester’s Madelyn Routhier is the swimmer of the year while the coach of the year is Ashley Ridge’s Victoria Merritt.
All-region selections from Ashley Ridge include Hannah Grover, Virginia Kackley, Olivia Ackerman and Kennedy Elwood. Representing Fort Dorchester are Abby Hassell, Anna Polomsky, Jordan Fennell and Kaitlyn Wood. Gigi Fusco of West Ashley rounds out the list.
In competitive cheerleading, Ashlynn Granger of Fort Dorchester earned top honors while Ashley Ridge coach Jenna Schultz was the top coach.
Other Fort Dorchester selections include Isabelle White, Danaezha Wade, Ciara Cassaday and Mackenzie Slater. Ashley Ridge selections are Emily Cooper, Ellie Tucker and Lily Trephan, while Summerville is represented by Haley Hollands, Alexis Martino and Isabel Harlow.
Rounding out the list are Tiara Thompson and Betty Anne Sawyer of West Ashley.