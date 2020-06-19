Wando High School athletic director Bob Hayes dies

Alexis Glover knew the phone call would come eventually.

The long-time Wando High School volleyball coach knew it was only a matter of weeks or even days, but it still didn’t make any easier when the news arrived Friday.

Wando High School athletic director Bob Hayes died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

He was 60.

“It’s such a gut punch,” said Glover, who has been the head volleyball coach at Wando High School since 1986. “I can’t even hardly talk or think right now. He fought the good fight. It’s a very sad day for Wando High School and the athletic department and for all of our athletes at the school. He was there for 20 years and made such an impact on anyone that he came in contact with. He was always in it for the right reasons and that was for all the kids in all the sports.”

Hayes arrived at the Mount Pleasant school as the team’s head football coach in 2000 after serving as defensive coordinator at Stratford. He spent two decades as Wando’s head football coach and later as athletic director. He posted a 50-59 record in nine years as Wando’s football coach before resigning in 2009 to become athletic director.

“As an athletic director he gave the means for any of his coaches to be successful,” said former Wando High School football coach Jimmy Noonan, who replaced Hayes in 2010. “Bob Hayes wanted things done the right way. He gave us as coaches the means and the ability to do what we love to do and I’ll always be forever grateful for that. He battled up to the final day. That’s the kind of person he was. The finality of it is always the toughest part. You always want to hold out hope. It’s a sad day and Bob will be missed.”

In May, the Charleston County School District honored Hayes' contributions to East Cooper by naming the field at the stadium in his honor. Hayes' son, Sam, wheeled his cancer-stricken father out to midfield to inspect the logo there, an outline of the state of South Carolina with the words "Robert E. Hayes Field" stitched into the turf.

Hayes was instrumental in the construction and design of the stadium at Wando, which also will serve as the home field for the new Lucy Beckham High School, being built on the site of the old Wando High. The CCSD school board approved naming the field for Hayes at meetings earlier this month.

"He put his heart and soul into this facility and our department," Glover said. "Not only does he lead and inspire us as our leader and athletic director, but the young men on the football team, where he is the special-teams coach. He's such a good role model for all of us."

Hayes' influence as a coach and AD stretches far beyond facilities. He oversees more than 1,000 athletes in some 22 varsity sports in an athletic department that has won the Carlisle Cup as the most successful program in its class for six straight years and seven of the last eight.

“I just think that shows you how dedicated he was to having a first-class athletic program for every sport,” said Noonan, who left in February to become the athletic director and head football coach at Georgetown High School. “I’m going to incorporate the things I learned from Bob as an athletic director to what we’re trying to build at Georgetown High School.”

Last month, a parade of cars passed by Hayes' Mount Pleasant home, celebrating his 60th birthday and wishing him well in his fight against cancer.

Hayes led the Warriors to an 8-4 record in 2002 and guided the Warriors to a 9-5 record and its first-ever appearance in the Lower State championship game in 2004. The Warriors posted back-to-back 6-6 marks the next two years.