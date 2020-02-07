Wando head football coach Jimmy Noonan resigns

Wando High School head football coach Jimmy Noonan is stepping down after 11 seasons at the Mount Pleasant school.

Noonan, who played football at The Citadel, made the announcement Friday afternoon. He did not say what his future plans are and could not be reached for comment.

“After much soul-searching, I have personally made the decision that it is time for me to move on and explore other opportunities,” Noonan said in a statement. “I have not been asked to leave so I hope to dispel any speculation that may arise, along with any negative feelings or rumors. This is a personal decision for myself and my family and Wando has been nothing but gracious in their response and understanding of my decision.”

Noonan guided the Warriors to 62 wins and the 2012 Region 7-AAAAA championship. That 2012 team finished with a 10-2 record and is the only region champion in school history. The Warriors were 8-4 in 2019.

Prior to coming to Wando, Noonan spent eight seasons as the head coach at Spring Valley in Columbia and has 120 total wins as a head coach.

Wando is the largest high school in the state with more than 4,000 students. The position is sure to attract many high profile candidates.