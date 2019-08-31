Wando High School golfer Regan Clifford shot 72-74—146 to finish as the individual medalist in the Charleston Classic Invitational girls' high school golf tournament played at RiverTowne Country Club. The tournament was hosted by Ashley Hall and Palmetto Christian Academy.

Clifford, a senior and the 2018 Junior Al Esposito champion, finished two shots ahead of Ella Stalvey of Blythewood, which won the team title by a whopping 58 shots. Blythewood had four players finish in the top 10.

Blythewood's two-day team score was 610, followed by Cardinal Newman at 668, Wando at 680 and Bishop England at 712.

Palmetto Christian's Sarah Anne Horne, the granddaughter of South Carolina Golf Hall of Famer Dick Horne, made a hole-in-one on the final day. She used a 7-iron from 125 yards on RiverTowne's second hole.

TEAM RESULTS

Blythewood, 308-302--610; Cardinal Newman, 340-328--668; Wando, 336-344--680; Bishop England, 364-348--712; Carolina Academy, 384-379--763; Stratford, 390-385--775; Palmetto Christian Academy, 419-379--798; First Baptist, 412-387--799; James Island Charter, 536-529--1068.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Regan Clifford, Wando, 72-74--146; Ella Stalvey, Blythewood, 75-73--148; Lizzie Madden, Blythewood, 78-73--151; Taylor Burch, Cardinal Newman, 78-74--153; Lindsey Hoille, Blythewood, 76-78--154; Cori Langford, Blythewood, 79-78--157; Grayson Bonner, Bishop England, 83-78--161; Makenzie Norwood, First Baptist, 82-79--161; Hannah Altman, Carolina Academy, 83-79--162; Ella Drew Dodd, Wando, 80-84--164; Kate Nyers, Palmetto Christian, 83-81--164.

U.S. Senior Women's Amateur

Mount Pleasant's Jayne Pardus advanced into the 64-player match-play portion of the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Country Club but fell, 2 and 1, to Cheryl Grigg of Sea Island, Georgia, in the Round of 32. The former University of Kentucky golfer shot 153 and tied for 22nd in the qualifying portion of the tournament.

Cross State Shootout

The Midlands team ended a four-year Lowcountry reign in the Women's South Carolina Golf Association's Cross State Shootout, played at Houndslake Country Club in Aiken. The Midlands earned 14.5 points in the two-day event, with the Lowcountry team scoring 11 points and the Upstate team finishing third with 10.5 points.

Azalea winner NeSmith headed to PGA Tour

Matt NeSmith of North Augusta won the Korn Ferry Tour (previously Web.com Tour) Albertsons Boise Open to secure a spot next year on the PGA Tour. NeSmith is a former University of South Carolina All-American who, as a high school senior, won the 2012 Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston.

Coming up

• Sept. 29: Ninth annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, call 843-821-3175.

• Oct. 5: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 11th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Tournament for S.C. Alzheimer's Chapter, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $100 per player, contact nanette@thomasmasi.com or call 843-345-8942.

• Oct. 8: Ninth annual SCORE Charleston Be a Champion for Small Business golf tournament, Charleston National Golf Club, $150 per player or $600 per team, visit www.charlestonsc.score.org/help-score-help-smallbiz.

Aces

Al Johnson, Aug. 16, Dunes West Golf and River Club, No. 8, 175 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Dean Riggs, Eric Lehman, Tony Greeson.

Cara Hilburn, Aug. 17, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 15, 78 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Grayson Bonner, Makenzie Norwood.

Dave Wallace, Aug. 18, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 144 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Ryan Shaw, Keith Merritt.

Jordan Belcher, Aug. 19, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 174 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Pete Porter, Charlie Porter.

SarahAnne Horne, Aug. 26, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 2, 125 yards, 7-iron. Witnesss: Grace McMurray, Erin Wayman, Carrie Horne.

Ken Martin, Aug. 28, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 98 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Walter Winningham, Lawrence Boudolf, James Halpin.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.