Wando girls slip past Summerville in playoffs

Coaches at every level of basketball speak of the importance of making free throws in tightly contested games. Wando girls coach Jeff Emory is no different.
Emory’s team took Thursday’s message to heart in Friday night’s Class AAAAA second-round Lower State playoff game at Summerville. Wando connected on 20 of 30 attempts from the charity stripe in the game but was extra clutch in the deciding minutes, hitting nine straight free throws over a two-minute stretch.
After leading for most of the contest, Wando found themselves trailing 40-38 with 2:14 remaining. Wando tied the game at 40 with two free throws and took a 42-40 lead with 1:25 left on a basket by Madison Davidson. The Warriors scored their final seven points from the free throw line.
“We talked yesterday about making clutch plays and hitting free throws when it counted,” Emory said. “I told the girls we would be in a close game. We knew we would be in it at the end, and we knew it would come down to which team made the big play or hit the free throws. It worked out well for us tonight. It’s pretty impressive to shoot free throws like that on the road in an elimination game. Real proud of these girls.”
Wando improves to 17-5 with the win and will host Berkeley in a third-round game on Monday night. Wando beat Berkeley twice during the Region 7-AAAAA schedule.
“Means nothing now,” Emory said. “They’re a good team and they are playing well right now. Those first two games mean nothing. I’m not surprised. Our region was pretty competitive. We have to play well if we want to keep playing after Monday.”
Seniors Elizabeth Eads and Deveney Curry paced Wando with 11 points each on Friday night. Fellow seniors Rena Marraccini and Katherine Eads added eight points apiece.
Summerville was led in scoring by senior guard Teliya Johnson with 13 points. Sophomore forward Jasmine Grant added 10 points. The Green Wave finish the season with a 21-7 record and a Region 8-AAAAA championship.
In another second-round game involving two area teams, Goose Creek improved to 24-3 with a 53-38 win over Ashley Ridge.
Senior guard Aniyah Oliver paced the Gators with 21 points and senior Kolia Adams added 14 points. Goose Creek will host River Bluff on Monday night.
North Charleston’s girls continued their dream season with a 63-45 win over East Clarendon. North Charleston will play Woodland in round three. Woodland eliminated Burke 60-42.
Bishop England’s boys team had no trouble advancing, beating visiting May River 73-35. Daniel Brooks and Patrick Antonelli each scored 18 points for the Bishops.