Wando girls, boys fall in Class AAAAA lacrosse state championships

COLUMBIA – The trip up Interstate 26 was not a good one for the Wando boys and girls lacrosse teams. Both had a chance to bring a state title home but came up empty in the Class AAAAA state championships.
The boys team fell to J.L. Mann 8-5, while the girls team dropped a 13-9 decision to Riverside.
The nightcap saw the Patriots slow the high-powered Warriors offensive attack. Wando had outscored three playoff opponents by a combined 80-10 margin, but they could never get on track against J.L. Mann (18-1).
Wando (14-1) has been to the finals in 10 of the 11 years the SCHSL began awarding state titles in lacrosse. They had won four in a row before losing the last two.
It took over 19 minutes for Wando to tally its first goal. By that time, it was 3-0, and the first half ended with the Patriots leading 5-1.
“Their defense was really good. They have some really good poles,” Wando coach Lance Renes said. “Our offense hadn’t been challenged all year. They possessed the ball well. You keep the ball out of our offense's hands, it will go in their favor.”
It was more of the same in the second half. J.L. Mann controlled the attack on both ends and increased the lead to 7-1 with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter. Wando had scored 20-plus goals in six straight games but never sniffed double-digit goals against the Patriots.
Jake McQuaid and Sam Goss scored two goals to lead Wando. McKay Dunaway added the final goal.
“We love these guys, and we are proud of them,” Renes said. “We’ve been coaching them since about the sixth grade. It’s heartbreaking, especially for these seniors, to come up short and be the runner-up. We have to learn from this and move forward.”
In the opener Friday afternoon, the Wando girls lacrosse team’s bid to win the school’s first state championship since 2011 came up a little short. Riverside scored the final four goals to claim the program's first-ever lacrosse state championship.
Wando (10-2) tied it at 9 on a goal by Kelsey Bennett with 9:54 remaining. Riverside (18-1) locked down defensively at that point and used four goals in a 1:43 span to seal the win.
Bennett and Maddie Wood each tallied two goals to lead Wando. Brooke Staples, Maggie Parkin, Paige Leonard, Kate Maloney and Chrissy Mallon added a goal apiece.
“I think we felt some pressure towards the end and did not execute as well as I know we can. Props to Riverside, they did a great job,” Wando coach Ed Reckdenwald said.
“I’ve been with this group for five months. A lot of culture changes and philosophical changes and we’ve built a base. We built a cake, we baked a cake, now we just need to ice it. There’s no reason to hang our heads.”