SUMMERVILLE — Wando running back Jaden Singleton scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift Wando to a 34-33 win at Ashley Ridge on Friday night.
When regulation ended in a 27-27 tie, Wando got the ball first in overtime 10 yards away from the end zone. Warrior quarterback Braden Pritchard hit Singleton with a 6-yard pass, and the senior powered his way through two defenders and into the end zone. Arthur Rocha hit the extra-point kick to give Wando (3-1) a 34-27 lead.
“We probably should have gone to (Singleton) more earlier,” Wando coach Jimmy Noonan said. “That was a tremendous individual effort there. We left a lot on the field tonight, but I’m not going to take anything away from Ashley Ridge. They played with a lot of guts tonight.”
Ashley Ridge (2-3) only needed two plays to cover its 10 yards in OT. Running back Troy Grant scored on an 8-yard run to pull the Swamp Foxes within a point. Ashley Ridge decided to go for a two-point conversion, but the Warriors broke through the offensive line to grab the quarterback. Matthew Duncan still got a pass off, but it didn’t have enough zip to find its target.
“I’m proud of the way we came back in the second half tonight instead of folding,” Ashley Ridge coach Kenny Walker said. “We were down (22-6) but we fought hard and ended up having a chance to win it. Matt almost got that last pass off with like three guys hanging on him, so I think we learned something about ourselves tonight.”
Singleton also scored on a 1-yard run and a reception that covered 50 yards. Pritchard passed for more than 200 yards in the first half, including a 48-yard TD pass to Maken Glover. Wando also had two safties.
Grant also scored on runs of 22 and 69 yards while Duncan completed TD passes to Rashard Brown and Shahied Ladson for Ashley Ridge.