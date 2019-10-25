Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High near 80F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.