The South Carolina High School League held its 2018 state swimming championships for Classes AAAAA and AAA on Saturday in Columbia with Lowcountry teams making their mark on the podium.
For the second consecutive year, the Wando High program swept their way to state titles, winning the boys and girls team championships. It was the seventh title overall for the boys team while the girls program won their fourth state championship.
Wando’s boys team scored 385 points to finish ahead of runner-up Fort Mill (252). The girls team posted a team score of 511.5, well ahead of runner-up Riverside (317.50).
Matthew Gush was the lone individual state champion for the Wando boys team, winning the 500-yard freestyle. Cameron Mehta was second in the 100-yard breaststroke and CJ Hills was second in the 100-yard backstroke. Davis Caldwell was second in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Wando earned relay points by winning the 200-yard medley relay, taking second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, and placing third in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Wando’s girls won their championship without winning an individual goal but used their depth to score the points needed for victory. Wando placed third in three relay events and Gabi Reed took silver in the 200-yard freestyle. She also placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly.
Callie Johnson was third in the 200-yard individual medley and Ellis Pitts was third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Berkeley’s Sarah Mundy, the defending state champion in the Class AAAA 50 and 100-yard freestyle, moved to Class AAAAA and finished second in the 50 and third in the 100.
Fort Dorchester finished fifth in the final team standings for the girls meet in AAAAA. Junior Abbie Hassell led their effort with fourth-place finishes in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events.
In the Class AAA meet, Oceanside Collegiate finished as the state runner-up in the girls meet, with Bishop England finishing fourth and Academic Magnet placing fifth.
Bishop England’s Bella Kissell won individual gold in the 200-yard freestyle. Kendal Chunn of Oceanside Collegiate won titles in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke.
Academic Magnet’s Skyler Ayers won gold in the 100-yard freestyle and Jill Smiley of Bishop England won the 100-yard butterfly.
In the boys meet, Academic Magnet was the state runner-up, followed by Bishop England in fourth and Oceanside Collegiate in 11th-place.
Bishop England’s Addie Laurencelle captured a pair of gold medals, winning the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Noland Griffith, also of Bishop England, won the 100-yard backstroke.