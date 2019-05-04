It was a mixed bag of success as Lowcountry playoff teams took to the field on Saturday, looking to extend their seasons.
Two of the three boys soccer programs managed to stay alive as Wando defeated Lexington, 3-0, in the Class AAAAA Lower State bracket, and Bishop England defeated Gilbert, 5-0, in the Class AAA playoffs.
Both will play for Lower State championships on Tuesday. Wando will host the state’s top-ranked team, Dutch Fork, in AAAAA, while the Bishops tackle May River in the AAA Lower State finals.
May River advanced with a Saturday win over Academic Magnet, 6-4.
In the baseball playoffs, Oceanside Collegiate is now a win away from claiming the Lower State championship in Class AA after knocking off Gray Collegiate 9-1 on Saturday. The Landsharks improved to 24-7 with the win and will host the Lower State title game on Wednesday.
OCA pitcher Gray Sobel fanned eight hitters in his pitching effort. Grant Harris and Joey Craddock each had two runs batted in.
Two-time defending state champion Bishop England upended Strom Thurmond 5-2 and will play for the Lower State championship on Wednesday.
Senior third baseman Chris Dengler had three hits and Chase Loggins had three RBIs to pace the Bishops. Daniel Brooks and William Anderson shared the duties on the mound.
Summerville faces elimination on Monday after dropping a 9-3 contest at River Bluff. The Green Wave will host Dutch Fork, with the winner meeting River Bluff for the Lower State title in Class AAAAA.
Cole Messina and Brodie Blanton each had two hits for the Green Wave, but a four-run sixth inning for River Bluff sealed Summerville’s fate.
Palmetto Scholars Academy was eliminated from the Class A
Lower State bracket with a 23-0 loss to Green Sea Floyds. Charleston Math & Science also was eliminated in Class A, losing to Lake View 7-0.
In softball, Hanahan advanced to the Lower State final with a 4-0 win over Aynor. Golden Thrower and Ashlyn Cribb each had two hits and an RBI in the victory. Thrower also tossed the shutout from the pitching circle.
Colleton County’s AAAA Lower State bracket game with Darlington was suspended in the third inning due to weather. Darlington holds a 2-1 lead and will return to Colleton County to complete the game on Monday.
Timberland faces elimination from the AA playoffs after losing its opening game of the Lower State bracket 14-7 to East Clarendon. Timberland will play an elimination game on Monday.