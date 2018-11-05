Wando gave local girls high school tennis a big boost on Monday in Lexington with a 4-3 victory over defending state champion River Bluff in the Class AAAAA Lower State final.
Bishop England also won the Class AAA Lower State title, and Oceanside Collegiate is heavily favored to win the Class AA Lower State crown on Tuesday.
Coach Megan Hinton's Wando team (22-4) had suffered a loss by the same score to River Bluff a year ago, and the Lexington team had almost everyone back. The match went to the wire again Monday night, but the Warriors reversed things in doubles this time by sweeping both doubles to advance to Saturday's 10 a.m. state final at Cayce Tennis Center against the Upper State Spartanburg-Blythewood winner.
Senior Abby Sinclaire won at No. 2 singles, and Grace McKellar won at No. 4 singles. And with the Warriors' Emma Chadwick and Adelia Phillips ahead 6-2, 5-2 at No. 2 doubles, the River Bluff coach pulled his No. 2 doubles team off the court, with the forfeited position deadlocking the match at 3.
The Sinclaire sisters, Abby and sophomore Kelsey, then finished off a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles to give Wando the title.
"His (River Bluff coach) girl was being loud and arguing, so he pulled off their No. 2 doubles . . . it was almost over," Hinton said. "So then the match was 3-3 and we won No. 1 doubles to seal the deal."
Expected to arrive back in Mount Pleasant around 11 p.m., Hinton and her Warriors were just happy they will be "off for election day."
WANDO 4, RIVER BLUFF 3
SINGLES: Liyin Zhu (RB) def. Kelsey Sinclaire, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-7; Abby Sinclaire (W) def. Claire Floyd, 6-2, 6-2; Victoria Votion (RB) def. Lily Zimmermann, 6-3, 6-4; Grace McKellar (W) def. Kiana Thatcher, 6-2, 6-0; Shelby Byers (RB) def. Ellie Zimmermann, 6-1, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Sinclaire/Sinclaire (W) def. Zhu/Riley Mitchell, 6-2, 6-2; Adelia Phillips/Emma Chadwick (W) def. Votion/Julian Leitszey, 6-2, 5-2, ret.
BE 5, WACCAMAW 0
Unbeaten Bishop England had to beat the rain and a stubborn Waccamaw team on Monday to keep alive the Bishops' hopes for an eighth straight girls tennis state title.
But in the end, it was the same old story for coach Kristin Fleming Arnold's BE team (22-0), another one-sided score line, this time 5-0 in the Lower State Class AAA final.
The match marked the third straight shutout victory in the current playoffs for the Bishops, as well as the third consecutive Lower State final shutout of Waccamaw.
The rain came in the middle of the match that started at the BE hard courts and finished on the nearby Daniel Island Club's clay courts.
Next up for the Bishops will be Saturday's noon Class AAA state final at Cayce Tennis Center against the Chapman-Union County Upper State winner.
"We are excited to be back in another state final. It's a new opponent (BE defeated Mid-Carolina in the last two state finals), so we have to come out ready to play. We can't take anything for granted," Fleming Arnold said.
Sophomore No. 2 Lily Woods clinched the victory for the Bishops, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Waccamaw's Aa Flowers. Waccamaw then conceded No. 1 to BE senior Eleanor Campbell, and the No. 2 doubles match was halted.
"I played well today. It was a tough match," said Woods, who will be going for her fourth state title on Saturday. "We've been playing well as a team."
Seventh-grader Izzy Woods, Lily's younger sister, also won a tight match at No. 5 singles 7-6 (4), 6-4, and Jenna Santa Lucia and MacKenzie Penton also won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
"Waccamaw was a good team. They have good depth, so even though we had beaten them twice in the regular season we couldn't count on it being the same today," added 10th-year coach Fleming, who already owns 13 state titles for BE (four as a player, two as boys coach and seven as girls coach).
SINGLES: Eleanor Campbell (BE) def. Gigi Bohan, 5-2, ret.; Lily Woods (BE) def. Aa Flowers, 6-4, 6-4; Jenna Santa Lucia (BE) def. Addison Flowers, 6-0, 6-1; MacKenzie Penton (BE) def. Caroline Brothers, 6-2, 6-1; Izzy Woods (BE) def. Kate Drosier, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
OCEANSIDE RAINED OUT
The Oceanside Collegiate Class AA Lower State girls final against Phillip Simmons was rained out on Monday. The match was rescheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillips Simmons courts.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.