Wando, Bishop England, Porter-Gaud look to sweep lacrosse state titles

Eight high school lacrosse teams from the Charleston area will be vying for state championships this weekend, with Wando, Bishop England and Porter-Gaud looking to sweep boys' and girls' titles.

Porter-Gaud is the host site for the S.C. Independent Schools Association (SCISA) state finals on April 30. The S.C. High School League (SCHSL) championships are being held at Irmo High School on April 30-May 1.

Five of the eight teams playing for SCHSL titles are from Charleston.

High School Lacrosse Championships SCISA (at Porter-Gaud) Friday Girls: 5 p.m. – Porter-Gaud (8-5) vs. Pinewood Prep (6-6) Boys: 7:30 – Porter-Gaud (15-3) vs. Hammond (7-8) SCHSL (at Irmo) Friday Class AAAAA Girls: 4 p.m. – Wando (10-1) vs. Riverside (17-1) Class AAAAA Boys: 7:30 p.m. – Wando (14-0) vs. J.L. Mann (17-1) Saturday Class AAAA Girls: Noon – Bishop England (17-0) vs. Oceanside Collegiate (12-4) Class AAAA Boys: 3:30 p.m. – Bishop England (10-4) vs. A.C. Flora (14-3)

The Bishop England girls' team is seeking a fifth consecutive state championship when it faces Oceanside Collegiate in the Class AAAA final Saturday. The Bishops are 17-0 this season, extending their winning streak to 63 games heading into the final. Bishop England beat Oceanside Collegiate twice during the regular season by a combined score of 40-8.

Coach Jeff Weiner’s program was the heavy favorite to win the state title last spring before the season was halted because of COVID-19. The Bishops will be without five players this weekend because of coronavirus-related quarantine.

“Our goal every year is to make it to the state finals,” Weiner said. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of time and this year was way different. But we have good girls and they have managed to make it back with a chance to win again.”

Bishop England has outscored its three playoff opponents, 60-3, and has scored 300 goals in 17 games this season. Elisabeth Tausig leads the state in scoring with 141 points (52 goals, 89 assists). Evelyn Kitchin has added 51 goals and 24 assists.

Oceanside Collegiate advanced to the girls' final with a win over previously unbeaten Lucy Beckham in the semifinals. The Landsharks are 12-4 entering the championship game.

“It’s a little surreal, feels a little strange but very exciting,” Oceanside coach Holly Bronco said. “It was really tough coming off of COVID last year, where we only got three games in. So it felt a lot like starting over.”

Madison Mayer paces the offensive attack for the Landsharks, scoring 66 goals with 25 assists. Kiera Armitage adds 48 goals to the scoring ledger.

The Bishop England boys' team also is playing for a Class AAAA championship, facing A.C. Flora on Saturday. The teams met in the 2017 final with Bishop England winning that contest for the Bishops' first and only lacrosse state title. Senior Dennis Treasurer has scored 45 goals for the Bishops while Jack Jennings has 40 assists.

Wando, competing in Class AAAAA, also is vying for titles in boys' and girls' competition. The Wando boys are 14-0 this season and saw their streak of four consecutive state championships ended in the 2019 final. Wando faces J.L. Mann (17-1) in the final on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Jack McQuaid leads the Warriors with 56 goals and 40 assists. Sam Goss has scored 54 goals while McKay Dunaway has 47 goals and 64 assists.

The Wando girls play Riverside on Friday at 4 p.m. The Warriors are 10-1 this season, led by Kelsey Bennett’s 52 goals scored. Wando lost in the finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In Friday’s SCISA finals, Porter-Gaud faces area rival Pinewood Prep in the girls' title match at 5 p.m. Porter-Gaud beat Pinewood Prep twice during the regular season and is a three-time state champion.

Porter-Gaud’s boys face Hammond at 7 p.m. The two programs are meeting in the state final for the sixth consecutive season. Porter-Gaud has won three titles, the last coming in 2019.

Porter-Gaud defeated Hammond twice during the regular season.

