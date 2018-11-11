Saturday was a tough day for three area high school volleyball teams as Wando, Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate all lost in the state championship matches in their respective classifications.
Wando lost to Nation Ford in the Class AAAAA finals, getting swept in three games, 25-11, 25-15, 25-10. Wando finishes the season with a 49-4 record and was playing in its sixth consecutive final. The Warriors have lost in the last three AAAAA championship matches.
Bishop England’s streak of 18 consecutive state championships ended with a 3-1 loss to Powdersville. The Bishops finished the season at 20-33.
Powdersville won its first state title after losing 3-2 to Bishop England last season.
Powdersville took a 2-0 lead with 25-19 and 25-21 wins, but Bishop England rallied to win Game 3, 25-18. Powdersville clinched the title with a 25-15 win in Game 4.
“It’s been an amazing run, 18 in a row,” Bishop England coach Cindy Baggott said. “I mean, sometime it has to end. Volleyball has grown a lot and teams have closed the gap. We’ll be back.”
Oceanside Collegiate fell to perennial power St. Joseph’s Catholic in the Class AA finals, 3-0. St. Joseph’s took the first game 25-15 and followed with a 25-12 win in the second game. The Knights closed out the championship with a 25-12 win in Game 3.
Oceanside Collegiate, making its first appearance in the final, finished the season at 34-10. St. Joseph’s won its eighth consecutive state championship, its third in Class AA.
Oceanside Collegiate has only three seniors this season and will return a pair of all-state players in Olivia Yarborough and Sophie Meredith.
“I’m proud of the team, proud of the school,” coach Amir Khaledi said. “I am so excited to be a part of the program and look forward to next year.”