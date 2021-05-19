Wando, Berkeley advance to district baseball finals

Wednesday night was a rough night for several of the local baseball and softball teams that remained in elimination mode of the SCHSL state playoffs.
Seven area teams played for their playoff lives on Wednesday, but only two advanced to play on Friday.
Wando’s baseball team lived to fight another day with a 10-0 blanking of Socastee. It was Wando’s second playoff win over the Braves, both on the road.
Michael Nastro tossed a six-inning no-hitter for the Warriors, striking out nine. Marshall Whitmer had two hits and three runs batted in, while Ryder Manale had a pair of doubles. Will Hill also had three hits for Wando.
The Warriors travel to Summerville on Friday night in the District IV-AAAAA championship. Wando will have to beat Summerville twice. Summerville beat Wando 6-4 on Monday night.
Berkeley overcame an early 3-0 deficit to St. James, rallying to win 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hunter Newbold delivered an RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Berkeley win.
Berkeley will travel to defending state champion Dutch Fork on Friday needing two wins to extend its season.
The Stags lost at Dutch Fork 16-6 on Monday.
Hanahan’s baseball season came to an end just days after earning the state’s top ranking in Class AAA. The Hawks lost at home to Aynor 6-2 to finish with an 18-9 record.
Another local AAA program, Bishop England, lost at Georgetown 4-2 to end its season with a 15-13-1 record. The loss ends Bishop England’s three-year run as a state champion.
Oceanside Collegiate’s softball season ended with a 14-4 loss at Dillon. The Landsharks trailed 4-3 after three innings before Dillon scored 10 unanswered runs to win by mercy rule.
Summerville’s softball season also came to an end on Wednesday. The Green Wave dropped a 6-5 decision to Lexington, the defending Class AAAAA state champion.
Lexington will travel to Berkeley for the District III-AAAAA title on Friday night. As the undefeated team, Berkeley needs just one win in two games to advance to the Lower State finals next week.
Lowcountry Leadership’s baseball season ended with a loss at Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Also on Friday, Ashley Ridge’s softball team will host the District IV-AAAAA finals, needing to lose twice. St. James will be the opponent. Ashley Ridge beat St. James on Monday night.
Hanahan’s softball team will host the district finals on Friday, entertaining Aynor. As the undefeated team, Hanahan would have to lose twice.
Colleton County softball also will host a district title game on Friday. South Florence visits the Cougars needing two wins to advance to the Lower State series. Colleton County beat South Florence on Monday night.
James Island’s baseball team sits in the driver’s seat of the District III-AAAA bracket. The Trojans will host Airport
needing one win in two games to advance to the Lower State finals. James Island beat Airport in 12 innings on Monday. Airport advanced on Wednesday after Hartsville was forced to forfeit due to a positive COVID-19 test.