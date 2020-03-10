Wando assistant becomes head football coach at Beckham High in Mount Pleasant

Jamel Smith, an assistant coach at Wando for the past eight years, has been named head football coach at Lucy Beckham High, the $100 million school in Mount Pleasant scheduled to open in August.
Smith served as Warriors' defensive coordinator for the past four years.
Aside from the Charleston area, Smith, a Columbia native, has pieced together an impressive resume that includes an All-America career as a linebacker at Virginia Tech.
After graduating, he played three seasons in NFL Europe, followed by coaching gigs at Virginia Tech, as well as Coastal Carolina and Spring Valley High School, his alma mater.