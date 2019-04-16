The Lowcountry’s reputation as a hotbed for high school soccer got another boost with the announcement of the rosters for the state’s two all-star events.
The S.C. Soccer Coaches Association has released the rosters for the North-South All-Star Classic and the Clash of the Carolinas.
The North-South Classic will be played June 22 at T.L. Hanna High in Anderson. The all-star event features teams of senior players from the Lower State against their counterparts from the Upper State.
The Clash of the Carolinas, which will be played June 29 in Cary, N.C., pits the most elite senior players from South Carolina against North Carolina's best.
Academic Magnet girls coach Alister DeLong was named head coach of the South team for the North-South girls game. His roster will include Campbell Gibson of Ashley Ridge, Jourdan Gruber of Academic Magnet, and Kelly Drummond and Megan Reineke of Bishop England.
Six players from the Lowcountry have been selected for the boys game. Wando teammates Owen Hamilton and Jonah Miller join John David Benson (Fort Dorchester), Henry Loor (Bishop England), Philip Siegwald (Oceanside Collegiate) and Bryan Bracy (Academic Magnet).
Wando and Bishop England placed two players each on the South Carolina team for the Clash of the Carolinas. Ben Fayssoux and Ari Ogretmen are Wando’s picks, while Jacob Schirmer and Russell McLaughlin will represent Bishop England. James Island’s Ray Alden also will play for South Carolina.
The state's girls team includes Riane Coman of Academic Magnet, Olivia Hughes of Ashley Ridge and Samantha Meredith of Wando.
Josiah James adds another honor
Porter-Gaud senior guard Josiah James was named the state’s player of the year by USA Today. James averaged nearly 30 points and 12 rebounds per game this past season.
The University of Tennessee signee was joined on the first-team of the South Carolina USA Today all-state team by Dorman guard Myles Tate, Dorman forward P.J. Hall, Nation Ford’s Zeb Graham and Ridge View center Malcolm Wilson.
James also was named the Gatorade state player of the year in March.
College signings
Oceanside Collegiate Academy will have six senior athletes sign their college letters-of-intent in a ceremony at the school on April 23 at 11:30 a.m.
Emma Grace Spach will sign to swim at the University of Lynchburg and Emma Smith will sign to play tennis at Sewanee. Philip Siegwald will play soccer at Anderson and Kyle Turner will play soccer at USC Sumter. Olivia Quartermous will sign to play lacrosse at Life University and volleyball player Sierra Wolter will sign with Erskine.
At Porter-Gaud, three athletes will sign in a ceremony on Wednesday in the school’s library. Becky Van Kirk will sign to play lacrosse at the University of Chicago and Kevin Marshall will play lacrosse at Hampden-Sydney. Nelle Alexander will sign to run track at Washington & Lee.
Adams shines in SCISA golf
First Baptist freshman Zach Adams recently won the SCISA Region 3-AAA Player of the Year Award for the second straight season, finishing region competition with a 71.3 stroke average. Adams will compete in the SCISA state tournament April 29-30.
Berkeley relay team setting pace in SC
Berkeley High’s 400-meter relay team competed in the prestigious Bojangles Classic over the weekend. The four-man crew won the title in their event, setting a school-record with a time of 41.48 seconds. That time also rates as the best time in South Carolina this spring. The state record is 41.13.
Forming the relay unit are Tre Morrison, DJ Chisolm, Antwan Coats and Cam Myers.