Walters sets record in winning his first Bassmaster Elite event

Patrick Walters of Summerville won his first Bassmaster Elite title, earned a Century Belt and set a Bassmaster record for margin of victory in the Toyota Bassmaster Elite Texas Fest that was fished on Lake Fork in Texas.
Walters, in his second year fishing the Elite Series, finished the four-day tournament with 104 pounds, 12 ounces to earn a spot in Bassmaster's Century Club for weighing more than 100 pounds in a tournament. He had a 29-pound, 10-ounce advantage over runner-up Keith Combs of Huntington, Texas. Combs won $40,000.
“What a week - it doesn’t seem real,” said Walters, who finished third in the Angler of the Year race and qualified three different ways for the Bassmaster Classic. “Everyone wants to catch 100 pounds, and it feels good.”
The 26-year-old, who seven weeks ago won the Bassmaster Eastern Open tournament on Lake Hartwell, earned $125,000.
Walters' five bass on Sunday weighed 5-1, 4-5, 2-12, 6-5 and 4-3, and the final three fish came late in the day and allowed him to reach 100 pounds.
“I knew I needed 10 pounds to safely win, but I knew I needed 18 pounds to get to the Century Club and that was the goal today; to go get that belt.”