COLUMBIA — Jason Senn has been a South Carolina fan his entire life.
As a kid, Senn, a former Beaufort High School standout, would make the two-hour trek from the Lowcountry to Columbia for just about every Gamecock home football game. He can’t remember the last time he missed a game.
When he came to Columbia in 2015 he earned a spot as a walk-on, who played on the scout team each week to help prepare the starters for that week's opponent. He worked as hard as any of the guys ahead of him on the depth chart, but in four seasons had never stepped onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for a live snap.
All that changed Saturday.
With injuries to just about every safety on the roster, Senn spent most of the week practicing with the second-team defensive players. He had an inkling early in the week that he might actually get on the field.
All week, the anticipation of making his USC debut against Chattanooga was almost to much to take for the 5-foot-8, 185-pound two-time SEC All-Academic honor roll recipient.
When Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp asked him during practice if he was going to be nervous, Senn admitted he probably would have a few pre-game jitters.
Muschamp laughed and said, “Me, too.”
With starting safety Steven Montac out of the lineup with shoulder and groin injuries, Senn went into the game as the backup free safety. Senn became the de-facto starter on the Gamecocks’ first defensive series when freshman Jaycee Horn left the game with an ankle injury.
Senn played the majority of the snaps, finishing with three tackles in the Gamecocks' 49-9 victory over Chattanooga. He tied for third on the team in tackles.
“Jason Senn came in and did a really nice job for us and he hasn’t played a single snap since he’s been here,” Muschamp said. “I thought that was awesome for him on senior day. He really did a great job for us. He had a nice tackle in the open field and played smart football.”
For a kid like Senn, finally getting on the field was a dream come true.
“I grew up a huge South Carolina fan. Jimmy Legree and Devin Taylor went to Beaufort, like me,” Senn said. “It meant so much to me to be able to go out there and finally get on the field and play on senior day and put it all out there on the field.”
Even Senn was surprised by how many snaps he played.
“I’d been repping with the second team most of the week and the coaches came to me pretty early and told me to be ready to play,” Senn said. “I figured I was going to get in the game, I didn’t know when and how much. I didn’t expect to play as much as I did.”
Somehow, Senn was able to keep his secret from his family, who didn’t know he was going to get on the field as much as he did.
“I told them I was practicing with the second guys, but I kept it quiet about how much I might play because I didn’t want them blowing up all week,” Senn said. “I just wanted to be chill about it. I got a few new followers on Twitter and Instagram.”