GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Jordan Butler hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as Florida walked off with a 6-4 win over South Carolina in McKethan Stadium.
The two teams traded home runs in the second frame, both to the bleachers in left. Freshman Brady Allen hit a solo shot with one out in the top of the second, while Butler led off the bottom of the inning with an opposite field solo home run.
South Carolina (21-15, 4-11 SEC) scored a run in the third as Luke Berryhill brought in TJ Hopkins with a double to the gap in left. Florida answered in the bottom of the third as Austin Langworthy drove in a run with a single to center. The Gamecocks took a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Noah Campbell led off with a bad-hop single to first. He went to third on George Callil's single to right and scored on TJ Hopkins' fielder's choice. With two outs and Hopkins on second, Jacob Olson singled through the hole between shortstop and third base, giving South Carolina a two-run lead.
Florida scored a run in the seventh on a Brady McConnell RBI single. The Gators loaded the bases in that inning, but a lineout to short ended that threat. In the ninth, freshman Wesley Sweatt struck out the first two batters of the inning, but a pair of walks led to Butler's home run.
Allen had two of Carolina's seven hits on the day. TJ Shook started on the mound for Carolina. He allowed four hits and two runs with four strikeouts in five innings of work. Sweatt was tagged with the loss, allowing the three runs in 12/3 innings pitched with three strikeouts.
Florida now leads the all-time series with the Gamecocks 48-47. South Carolina, which has now lost its first five SEC series, has not won a series in Gainesville since 2011.
South Carolina heads to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte to face North Carolina at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Samford 6, The Citadel 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Citadel allowed four runs over the final three innings in falling to Samford at Griffin Field.
The Citadel (10-24, 3-8 Southern Conference) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Ben Peden's two-run homer, which scored Tyler Corbitt, who had singled.
Samford (24-11, 7-1) pounded four home runs to rally for the win, taking the lead for good on Sonny DiChiara's second homer of the game, a solo shot in the seventh inning.
Shane Connolly allowed just two runs on seven hits and two strikeouts over six innings for The Citadel. Peden finished 2 for 3 with a walk, while Corbitt was 3 for 4 with a run scored. Cole Simpson was the only other Bulldog with a base hit.
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Dallas Baptist 6, College of Charleston 2
MOUNT PLEASANT - Clay Hunt and Logan McRae each hit a solo home run to provide the offense for College of Charleston, but the Cougars still fell to Dallas Baptist at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (23-12) had its four-game win streak end.
Hunt clubbed a game-tying solo homer in the second, and McRae sent his 31st career long ball over the wall in center in the fourth to provide the offense for the Cougars. Dupree Hart, Bradley Dixon, Danny Wondrack, Chaz Davey and Chris Graham each collected a single.
Brooks Lucas took the loss for the Cougars after surrendering three runs on eight hits over four innings. Trent Joiner allowed three runs on two hits and two walks in 22/3 innings and Blake Robinson fanned three in 21/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.
Herbert Iser drove in two runs for Dallas Baptist. MD Johnson allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three in seven innings to earn the win for the Patriots. Buri Carraway fanned the final batter with the tying run in the on-deck circle to pick up the save.
The teams meet in the rubber game of the series at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Florida State 16, No. 17 Clemson 2
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Florida State scored five runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and four in the sixth inning to rout Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium and go up 2-0 in the series.
Sam Hall led off the game with a homer, his fourth of the season. Florida State (21-13, 9-8 ACC) broke through with five runs in the fourth inning, keyed by solo homers by Cooper Swanson and J.C. Flowers along with run-scoring singles by Matheu Nelson and Mike Salvatore. Flowers blasted another homer in the fifth inning, this time a three-run shot, then Florida State added four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Mike Salvatore's leadoff home run.
Bryar Hawkins led off the top of the seventh inning with a homer, his fourth of the season, for Clemson (25-10, 11-6).
Florida State added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and three more in the eighth inning.
Seminoles starter CJ Van Eyk (4-3) allowed just four hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts in a career-long eight innings.
Mat Clark (7-1) suffered his first career loss, as he yielded four hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 31/3 innings.
It marked the first time Clemson lost back-to-back games since April 13-14 last year against Miami (Fla.). The Tigers had been 15-0 in games following a loss since then.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
Gardner-Webb 8, Charleston Southern 3
Cody Maw and Landon Mitchell matched zeros throughout most of the night, but a six-run eighth inning broke open a 2-1 game to give Gardner-Webb the Big South victory at CSU Ballpark.
Charleston Southern (13-25, 3-11) got on the board first behind Sam Trend-Beacom's RBI single in the second inning, but a two-run third and six-run eighth were enough to push the Runnin' Bulldogs (16-15, 7-7) to a win and even the series.
Gardner-Webb got a solo blast from JP McGuire in the second to get on the board, then extended their stronghold in the eighth with two-run shots from Corey Howard and Jake Phillips.
Both Maw and Mitchell worked around runs in the second and third frames as both left in a 2-1 ballgame, but key outs in run-scoring situations kept both offense off the board until late.
CSU's Jason Miller extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-hit night. Dante Blakeney and Javon Martin each added two hits, while Blakeney, Josh Litchfield and Sam Trend-Beacom drove in the three Buccaneers runs.
CSU and Gardner-Webb finish the weekend at 1 p.m. Sunday.