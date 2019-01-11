Missouri at South Carolina

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Missouri 9-4, 0-1 SEC;South Carolina 7-7, 2-0

Notes: The Gamecocks play their second straight home game hoping to remain tied for first place in the league. … The teams have split the last two games in the series.