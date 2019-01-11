COLUMBIA — He tried everything.
Begging. Screaming. Joking. Hugging. And still Maik Kotsar would do the same, play the same, be the same as he always had.
“He’s not an aggressive personality. He’s passive,” South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin said. “He’s happy being, like his freshman year, he was just the fifth guy.
“He’s got so much more ability, mentally and physically, than that. And getting him to just believe in himself, that’s been the biggest challenge.”
Kotsar, the Gamecocks’ hulking 6-11, 264-pound power forward, was the perfect complement to the starting five as a freshman. He didn’t have to be depended on because he had so many others around him that were, so if he got a rebound that wasn’t snared by Chris Silva or a dunk set up by Sindarius Thornwell, hey, great.
That lineup made the Final Four. And Kotsar would be part of the group that took the Gamecocks forward.
It wasn’t Kotsar’s fault that USC finished a game above .500 last year. Injuries and never having a true point guard were the culprits.
Yet although Kotsar’s numbers improved, his game stayed in freshman mode. Where was the attack mentality, the demand for the ball, the realization that the stars were gone and he needed to be the replacement?
Martin advised Kotsar to get in the gym more during his off hours. He didn’t. He kidded with him to get the hair out of his eyes so he wouldn’t constantly have to flip back his bangs when he was supposed to be guarding. He sort of did, but it wasn’t helping him kick-start the talent Martin knew was there.
The Gamecocks trudged through a miserable non-conference season, injuries again sapping the team’s depth but USC’s frontcourt spending more time on the bench than in the game. Then Kotsar suffered a concussion from a wayward elbow in practice.
And soon after, played the best game of his career.
Kotsar was everywhere in USC’s overtime win over No. 14 Mississippi State Tuesday, obliterating his previous career-high (16) with 25 points and making the big play whenever the Gamecocks needed it. Talent, confidence, production was all there.
“I think that concussion helped him out,” guard Hassani Gravett cracked. “Knocked him upside the head a little bit.”
“Started off missing a few shots, but my teammates were there to pick me up. I got my confidence going and went from there,” Kotsar said. “I think this was pretty much my most confident game. Florida game in the Final Four run, felt really good there.”
The Gamecocks hope to see more of that from Kotsar when they host Missouri on Saturday.
“I hope this gives him confidence,” Martin said. “When teams really, really want to focus in on Chris like Mississippi State does, it gets real hard to have to deal with both of them dudes in there.”
And the Gamecocks want to make sure it wasn’t just one good outing. Kotsar deservedly received the credit for his performance against MSU but Gravett reminded him there’s always a next game.
“I've seen the Maik that I know he can be. The Maik that we’ve been trying to ask him to be each and every game,” Gravett said, pointedly looking at Kotsar beside him. “We need this more often. For sure.”