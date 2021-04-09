The Volvo Car Open will have a new champion this year.
In fact, one the four young semifinalists is going to claim her first WTA Tour singles title.
Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens, the 2016 champion in Charleston, became the last of the former Volvo winners to bow out of the tournament on April 9, falling to 15th-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova by 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at LTP Daniel Island.
The 23-year-old Kudermetova, ranked No. 38, will face No. 71 Paula Badosa in the semis after Badosa scored a 6-4, 6-3 upset of world No. 1 Ash Barty.
The other semifinal will pit No. 28 Ons Jabeur, the highest-ranked of the semifinalists, against No. 91 Danka Kovinic, who has knocked off two top 20 players this week.
None of the four semifinalists have ever won a WTA Tour singles title; Kudermetova was a finalist this year in Abu Dhabi.
The biggest upset of a shocker-filled tournament — the 12th-seeded Jabeur is the only seeded player to make it to the semis — was pulled off by Badosa, a 23-year-old from Spain who dismissed Barty in straightforward style.
Barty, for one, was not surprised by all of the upsets in the first clay court tournament of the season.
"It still really surprises me when (people) are almost surprised when the highest seeds don't always win," said Barty, who had won seven straight matches, including a run to the title at the Miami Open. "I'd say, that's not the way the cookie crumbles. It's sport, and there's nothing certain. Everyone here is deserving of their place, everyone has progressed into them. It's important to respect that."
Barty, who did not play a WTA Tour match for 340 days during Australia's COVID-19 lockdown, was 16-2 since her comeback this season — including three wins over Charleston's Shelby Rogers, one this week at the Volvo — before running into Badosa, who knocked off No. 12 Belinda Bencic in the second round.
It brought an end to a hectic three weeks for Barty, who endured a 50-hour journey from Australia to Miami before defending her title there, then came up the coast to Charleston to make the switch from hard court to green clay.
"Over the last three weeks, we've been through a lot mentally and emotionally, and of course it takes its toll," Barty said. "But it's always nice to know you've been busy playing tennis .. It's been a really, really positive start to what will hopefully be a long, successful season for us."
Badosa's sharp serving helped her pull off the upset against Barty, who has been ranked No. 1 since September 2019. She had seven aces and fought off 12 of 14 break points while making just 12 unforced errors to 24 for Barty.
"I've been talking with my coach a lot about focusing on myself," said Badosa, who made the round of 16 on red clay at the French Open last year. "I knew I was playing the world No. 1 and she's an amazing player. But I'm on clay court, I like to play on clay court and I know how to play on clay court."
Badosa contracted COVID-19 in January while in Australia, the only player to contract the disease after arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open. She had to spend 21 days in strict lockdown in a Melbourne hotel room, trying work out and exercise as best she could.
Jabeur and Kovinic claimed the first two spots in the semis.
Kovinic of Montenegro, ranked No. 91, continued her surprising run at the Volvo, barging into the semifinals with a 6-7, 7-5, 6-1 upset of No. 11 seed Yulia Putinsteva. The 26-year-old previously took out No. 3 seed Petra Kvitova, for just the third top 20 win of her career, and rising teen star Leylah Fernandez.
Kovinic is seeking her first WTA Tour singles title and entered the Volvo with just a 2-5 match record this year. She did reach the quarters in Charleston six years ago, and played in the Olympic Games for Montenegro in 2016.
"I really think this clay suits me well, and is a little bit faster than the red clay," she said. "I think my game and my kick serve, they are pretty tricky for my opponents to return. I just feel really, really good here."
A layoff during the COVID-19 lockdown helped Kovinic realize how much she missed competing on the WTA Tour.
"I had a great time at home, but still you start missing the tour," she said. "That's when I knew I wanted to get back on the court and start doing better."
She will face Jabeur in the semis, after the No. 12 seed converted her third match point to take out American teen star Coco Gauff by 6-3, 6-3.
Jabeur, a 26-year-old from Tunisia, also is after her first WTA Tour singles title. She took advantage of 13 double faults from Gauff, who made her Volvo Car Open debut this week.
Gauff got trapped in an elevator in her Mount Pleasant hotel for about 45 minutes on Thursday night, not ideal preparation for the 17-year-old. She also took a fall that required a medical timeout during the match, and pulled out of doubles at the Volvo.
Jabeur is the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, at the Australian Open in January, but lost all five of her quarterfinal matches last year.
"It means a lot to get this far," Jabeur said. "I've been playing well lately, and I'm trying not to do the same mistakes that I did before. I've had so many close quarterfinals before, so I'm really glad I got this one."