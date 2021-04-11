Veronika Kudermetova was not afraid to show her emotions at the Volvo Car Open this week, often making her feelings plain on the green clay of LTP Daniel Island.
But when the long awaited moment came, the 23-year-old reacted with Russian reserve.
Kudermetova, ranked No. 38 in the world, simply shook her left fist a couple of times when she clinched her first WTA Tour singles title on April 11. She claimed the Volvo Car Open championship with a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 91 Danka Kovinic on Althea Gibson Club Court.
Kudermetova won the $68,570 winner's prize and became the first player since legend Serena Williams in 2012 to run through the Volvo Car Open without dropping a single set, including wins over Charleston's Emma Navarro and former VCO champ Sloane Stephens. She became the fifth first-time winner on the WTA Tour this year, and will crack the top 30 in the rankings for the first time.
She also joins a list of Volvo Car Open/Family Circle Cup champions that includes tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert.
"That means a lot," she said. "It show me that I can play really well, I can beat good players. If I play like this and keep working, I think I can be in the top 10 or higher."
Despite her calm reaction at championship point, Kudermetova admitted that she did not sleep well on Saturday night, thinking about her second final of the year.
"To be honest, this night I did not sleep really good," she said. "Because I was thinking about the match and that I can take my first title. When I stepped on the court, I was a little bit nervous, to be honest.
"But I tried to work and don't think about this as the final or something special. Just keep working. But I'm really happy and proud of myself."
Like previous winners since Volvo Cars became the tournament sponsor, Kudermetova won use of a vehicle for a year.
"I heard that I can take one," she said. "But then I really forgot about the car. I thought about the win, about the title."
A powerful serve — she belted 25 aces coming into the final — boosted Kudermetova all week. But in the first set against Kovinic, she hit only 46 percent of her first serves. Even so, she faced only two break points.
In the second set, Kudermetova took control in the fifth game, stepping in to return a second serve and dashing to net to smash an overhead to convert her third break point to go up 3-2.
She consolidated that break with an ace to go up 4-2, then broke again to serve for her first career title. She converted the first championship point when Kovinic's return sailed long, pumping her first and walking to the sideline to hug her husband.
"When I came here, I did not believe I could take the title," she said. "I think I had a lot of troubles in my head. I said to myself, you just need to work, and we'll see how you play here. And when I started to play matches, I just focused on my work."
Kudermetova, seeded No. 15, is the lowest seed to win the Volvo since an unseeded Dara Kasatkina won her first career title in Charleston in 2017. Kovinic, a 26-year-old from Montenegro, was the lowest ranked player to reach the final in this tournament since an unranked Jennifer Capriati in 1990, when the Family Circle Cup was held in Hilton Head.
• Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs won the VCO doubles title, defeating Marie Bouzková and Lucie Hradecká in the final, 6–2, 6–4. For the first time, the doubles champs won use of a Volvo car for a year.
• A groundbreaking event was held at Volvo Car Stadium on Sunday morning, marking the $50 million renovations underway at the LTP Daniel Island facility. Scheduled to speak were Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Tim Scott, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, VCO tournament director Bob Moran and Charleston Tennis LLC owner Ben Navarro.
Navarro told the Tennis Channel that he'd be interested in bringing an ATP men's event to LTP Daniel Island.
• Charleston's Shelby Rogers is the No. 3 seed for the Charleston 250 event, the MUSC Health Women's Open, that will follow the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island this week.
Ons Jabeur, ranked No. 28, is the top seed, and No. 51 Magda Linette of Poland is No. 2. Charleston's Emma Navarro received a wild card into the event.
Charleston 250 Draw
Round of 32
[1] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs S. Voegele (SUI)
Qualifier vs Qualifier
K. Ahn (USA) vs F. Di Lorenzo (USA)
N. Hibino (JPN) vs [5] M. Doi (JPN)
[3] S. Rogers (USA) vs C. McNally (USA)
Qualifier vs Qualifier
D. Kovinic (MNE) vs V. Tomova (BUL)
[WC] C. Vandeweghe (USA) vs [7] L. Davis (USA)
[8] M. Brengle (USA) vs N. Vikhlyantseva (RUS)
Y. Wang (CHN) vs A. Sharma (AUS)
T. Martincova (CZE) vs [WC] E. Navarro (USA)
[WC] L. Fruhvirtova (CZE) vs [4] A. Cornet (FRA)
[6] A. Tomljanovic (AUS) vs R. Zarazua (MEX)
C. Tauson (DEN) vs L. Samsonova (RUS)
C. McHale (USA) vs S. Errani (ITA)
[SE] M. C. Osorio Serrano (COL) vs [2] M. Linette (POL)