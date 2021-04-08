Nine of the top 10 seeded players already are gone from the Volvo Car Open before the quarterfinals even begin.
No. 3 seed Petra Kvitova is the latest top player to exit the tournament, falling by 6-4, 6-1 to No. 91 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.
That left only world No. 1 and top-seeded Ash Barty left among the top 10 seeds; she's due to face off against Charleston's Shelby Rogers in the first of Thursday's night matches.
No. 6 seed Garbine Muguruza, ranked No. 13 and off to a great start this season with a 20-5 record and a singles title, was forced to retire with a leg injury against No. 11 seed Yulia Putintseva, the highest remaining seed aside from Barty.
Muguruza was up by 6-0, 2-2 when she retired, leaving only two of the top 10 seeds left in the tournament at that point.
"I was already feeling some pain from my first match," said Muguruza, ranked No. 13. "Just the switch from hard court to clay is very tough in a short amount of time. I started very well, and then all of the sudden I felt a sharp pain in my leg, and it got worse. I just didn't want to continue without playing my best tennis."
Kovinic is into the quarterfinals in Charleston for the second time in her career with her upset of Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champ.
"We both have pretty big serves and she's very good hitting from the baseline," said Kovinic, 26. "Today it was the key that I tried, and did it really well, to take her pace of the ball and use her energy. As you can see, her returns on my second serve were sometimes incredible. I didn't even move and the ball passed by me, but somehow I managed."
No. 14 seed Coco Gauff is still alive, as the 17-year-old American fought off Lauren Davis by 6-2, 7-6. Davis had upset No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin in the second round.
No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur defeated Alize Cornet by 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, and 15th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova ousted Japan's Kurumi Nara by 6-0, 6-3.
In a later matche, former VCO champ Sloane Stephens faces Ajla Tomljanovic. Charleston's Emma Navarro will team with Caroline Dolehide to face Gabriela Dabrowski and Asia Muhammad in doubles.
Check back for updates.