Tennis legend Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Volvo Car Open, tournament officials said Saturday.

The 40-year-old Williams is dealing with a right ankle injury after losing in the first round in Miami last week.

The 2004 champion, who won when the tournament was known as the Family Circle Cup, was due to return to Charleston for the first time since 2017.

Williams, older sister of superstar Serena Williams, has won 49 WTA Tour singles titles, seven Grand Slams and more than $42 million in prize money. But she's still battling players half her age while fighting for equal pay in tennis and elsewhere.

"I love this game, she said at the U.S. Open last year. "I'm good at what I do. It's easy to stay motivated and excited about doing something so amazing.

"Not many people get to do this. I'm really fortunate and blessed to be someone who has gotten a chance to do it."

Venus was diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome, a disorder of the immune system, in 2011 after years of suffering swollen joints and fatigue.

The Williams sisters' history with Charleston dates back to 2002, when Serena first played in the Family Circle Cup. Serena won in Charleston for the first time in 2008, then again in 2012 and 2013. From 2002 to 2014, the sisters combined for 15 appearances in Charleston; Venus also played in 2016 and '17.

Tournament director Bob Moran said that relationship with the Williams sisters has been important through the years.

"I remember when we celebrated the 'Original Nine,' the players like Billie Jean King who got the tour started," Moran said. "Venus had a match late in the day and didn't really have to come to that event. But she knew how important it was and she came anyway.

"The 'Original Nine' got the tour started, and then Venus has led the way since and really kind of took the baton from them when it comes to the Grand Slams having equal prize money for women. Venus was the one on the front lines to make sure that happened."

The sisters' lone match against each other in Charleston came in 2013, when then No. 1-ranked Serena won by 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. A crowd of almost 10,000 packed stadium court for what was the 24th meeting between the sisters. Serena's victory, in less than an hour, was at that time the biggest rout in a match between them.

"It's great to see her at No. 1," Venus said after the match, "and fulfilling every dream."

The victories don't come easy these days for Venus, who is ranked No. 79 and is just 2-3 in match play this year after a first-round loss to 89th-ranked Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

But she and Serena continue to inspire the younger players who came after them.

"Whenever I see her, it's really amazing to watch how much she loves tennis," said world No. 2 Naomi Osaka. "She has this aura of loving the sport and this infectious energy."