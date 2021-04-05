Since she last played in her hometown tournament in Charleston, Shelby Rogers has added to her tennis arsenal of a strong serve and powerful forehand.

The 28-year-old is about to earn a degree in psychology from Indiana University.

During the WTA Tour's COVID-19 pause — which included cancellation of Rogers' hometown tournament, the Volvo Car Open, in 2020 — she was able to catch up on on-line classwork toward her degree. She hopes that what she's learned can help her to a breakthrough on the Tour, which would include her first WTA singles title.

"That's the plan," Rogers said on April 5 as she prepared for a first-round match against Kristina Mladenovic in the Volvo Car Open at LTP Daniel Island. "I've always been pretty interested in people and why they do the things they do, how they respond in certain situations and why we think the way we do."

"It just made sense for me. Hopefully, it will translate on court, but I don't know."

Rogers' return from injury and the COVID-19 pause last summer included a victory over superstar Serena Williams last August, and a run to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in September, when she lost to Naomi Osaka.

She got her 2021 season off to a great start in Australia, winning her first three matches in both the Yara Valley Classic and the Australian Open before running into world No. 1 Ash Barty each time. She's won at least one match in every tournament thus far, turning a 10-5 singles record into almost $300,000 in prize money already.

"I started off well in Australia with all the crazy quarantine rules, and it was a lot different," she said. "Even last year, I came out of the lockdown with some good wins and was really able to build some confidence.

"But I have a lot of goals to achieve, a lot of things that I haven't checked off yet. So we're just getting started."

Rogers once served as a ball kid on the stadium court on Daniel Island during the Family Circle Cup, so winning her hometown tournament would be high on her list of goals to check off.

Her best performance so far came in 2017, when she won three matches — including wins over Osaka and reigning VCO champ Madison Keys — to make the quarterfinals.

Learning to cope with the pressure of playing at home is something experience, and maybe that psychology degree, has helped with.

"The first few years I played here were horrendous, and I'll say that myself," said Rogers, ranked No. 52 in the world. "This year, look, we're all just excited to have a job and to be able to play some competitive tennis. I'm really thankful to be healthy and playing good tennis."

Many of the Volvo Car Open players will stick around for the WTA 250 event set for next week on Daniel Island, put together by VCO owner Ben Navarro, tournament director Bob Moran and tournament manager Eleanor Adams. That extra effort is not lost on the WTA players, Rogers said.

"The players really appreciate the fact they are so committed and put so much into making these events run," Rogers said. "Even without the fans that support it so much, it really shows how genuine they are and how much they care about us.

"It's a nice change, that's why the players love coming here, and it's why we love to support the event right back."

Notes

• Former Volvo Car Open champ Andrea Petkovic has been forced to withdraw with a lower back injury. She'll be replaced by Harriet Dart, a "lucky loser" in qualifying ... Camila Giorgi also withdrew due to illness and is replaced by lucky loser Caroline Dolehide.

• In Monday's first-round play, No. 13 seed American Amanda Ansimova rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Magda Linette and will face the Rogers/Mladenovic winner in round two ... No. 17 seed Marie Bouzkova was down 0-4 to Timea Babos before coming back for a 6-2, 7-5 victory ... No. 17 seed Veronika Kudermetova had little trouble in a straight-set win over American Desirae Krawczyk.