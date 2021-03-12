In these days of COVID-19 and limited ticket sales, putting on a professional tennis tournament is not the money-making enterprise it used to be.

"We are definitely not making any money on these events," said Bob Moran, tournament director of next month's Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island. "But we're doing the best we can do mitigate the losses."

Nevertheless, Moran and Volvo Car Open owner Ben Navarro are stepping up to host a second WTA Tour event after the VCO, which is set for April 3-11. The second event, a WTA Tour 250 tournament, will run the week after the Volvo Car Open, from April 10-18.

Those dates on the WTA Tour calendar came open after the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup), scheduled for that week in Budapest, Hungary, were postponed. WTA Tour CEO Steve Simon reached out to Moran to see if the Volvo Car Open group was interested in hosting a second event.

"The easy answer was yes," said Moran. "And to Ben's credit as our owner, he's very supportive of everything we want to do, and he wants to support tennis. So it was an easy yes, and we're basically just undertaking another week of tennis."

As a WTA 500 event, the Volvo Car Open has a 56-player field. The WTA 250 event, as yet unnamed, will have 32 players. Many of the players in the Volvo Car Open field will stay in Charleston to play the second event, Moran said.

"It will have a smaller draw, so not everyone will be able to stay and play week two," Moran said. "But looking at our (ranking) cutoff right now, it's at No. 80, which is really, really good for a 250 event."

The Volvo Car Open field includes world No. 1 Ash Barty; former No. 1-ranked players Garbiñe Muguruza and Kim Clijsters; Grand Slam champs Sofia Kenin, Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens; and former VCO champs Madison Keys and Kiki Bertens. Charleston's Shelby Rogers and rising star Coco Gauff also are in the VCO draw.

Moran said most the costs of hosting the second event will be incurred setting up for the Volvo Car Open.

"We'll have all the infrastructure in place, so it's a little easier to operate," he said. "We'll have a gym in place, a dining experience for the players already in place. All those things we would normally build for one week, we now build for two weeks."

There will be no tickets sold for either event, but the Tennis Channel will televise both tournaments.

Moran said the Volvo Car Open will have the Tennis Channel to itself in week one, after a men's event in Houston was canceled. For the week of the WTA 250 event in Charleston, the Tennis Channel also will televise an event in Monte Carlo. Those matches should be done by about 1 p.m. ET each day, leaving the 1 pm. to 8 p.m. slot for the Charleston event.

"We will have great coverage each week," Moran said. "Two weeks of broadcast coverage from Charleston, that's great for everybody."

The WTA 250 event does not yet have a name, but Moran said it will work as a "thank you" to the Medical University and its "Back to Business" team, which has helped the Volvo Car Open navigate the coronavirus pandemic. After the VCO was canceled last year, LTP Daniel Island hosted a made-for-TV event, the Credit One Bank Invitational, in June of 2020.

"Without our partners at MUSC, we could not operate the first week, let alone the second week," Moran said. "I cannot express how difficult it is to operate right now, from testing to protocols and everything we have to do, and we could not do it without MUSC and its team. This second event will revolve around saying 'thank you' to the group at MUSC."