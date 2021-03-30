Former champions Venus Williams and Andrea Petkovic have made it into the draw for the Volvo Car Open, which is set for April 3-11 on Daniel Island.

Williams, 40 and a seven-time Grand Slam champion, won in Charleston in 2004 when the tournament was the Family Circle Cup. She's now ranked No. 79 on the WTA Tour.

Petkovic, 33 and ranked No. 107, won in Charleston in 2014.

Wild-card entrants for the Volvo Car Open are led by No. 10 Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champ, and No. 12 Belinda Bencic, according to tournament director Bob Moran.

Other wild cards went to No. 20 Marketa Vondrousova; No. 72 Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old who just won her first WTA singles title; and Charleston's Emma Navarro, who is now playing No. 1 singles at Virginia and is ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division I with a 12-0 record.