Charleston's Shelby Rogers into quarterfinals of MUSC Health Open

Shelby Rogers is into the quarterfinals of the second hometown tournament in as many weeks for the Charleston-bred player.

Rogers defeated qualifier Claire Liu by 6-2, 6-2 on April 14 to make the final eight of the MUSC Women's Health Open on Daniel Island, following up her third-round appearance in the Volvo Car Open last week.

Rogers, ranked a career-best No. 46 on the WTA Tour, will face red-hot Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the quarters. Kovinic needed three sets to get past No. 7 seed Lauren Davis by 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

"I think I was due for a couple of tame matches," said Rogers, who also won easily in the first round over fellow American Catherine McNally. "I've had quite a few mental battles over the last couple of months, so it's been nice to just take care of business in straight sets, get in and get out.

"Today it was a little tricky, a little windy out there," said Rogers, who lost to No. 1 Ash Barty in the Volvo. "But after playing last week, when I was playing the No. 1 player in the world, I came into this week with a little bit of momentum. I think I had a good level last week, even though I didn't get as far as I wanted."

Another Charleston player, Virginia freshman Emma Navarro, will face fellow teenager Linda Fruhvirtova, in the the second round. Navarro is ranked No. 1 in Division I women's tennis as of April 14 with a 16-1 college record.

The MUSC Women’s Health Open is a late addition to the WTA Tour calendar after the Billie Jean King Cup event set for this week was canceled. Volvo Car Open tournament director Bob Moran and owner Ben Navarro agreed to stage a second event, a WTA 250 event with a 32-player draw, in Charleston to fill the gap.

"This event is obviously a little smaller," said Rogers, seeking her first WTA Tour singles title. "But no match is easy, and you have to take every match just as seriously. My preparation is the same, and I'm just trying to stay in that same routine."

Rogers will face Kovinic, 26, who rose from No. 91 to No. 65 in the rankings after making the finals of the Volvo Car Open last week.

"Every tournament, you have to beat the best players to win it," Rogers said. "She's definitely playing with a lot of confidence right now, and it's great to see her back on tour and having a lot of success after being off for a while. It's going to be a battle, and we both have a day off tomorrow and will be ready for battle."