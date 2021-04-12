Charleston's Shelby Rogers gets second crack at winning a hometown tournament

Charleston's Shelby Rogers is getting a second chance to win a hometown tournament.

Rogers, who went out in the third round of last week's Volvo Car Open, is the No. 3 seed for this week's MUSC Women's Health Open, a WTA Tour 250 event being played at LTP Daniel Island.

Now ranked a career-best No. 46, Rogers opened the second tournament with a 6-0, 6-1 rout of fellow American Catherine McNally on April 12.

The good news for Rogers — she won't have to face world No. 1 Ash Barty, who eliminated Rogers from the Volvo Car Open and is 3-0 against her already in this young tennis season. Barty is heading for Europe and the start of the red clay court season leading up to the French Open.

The MUSC Women's Health Open is a late addition to the WTA Tour calendar after the Billie Jean King Cup event set for this week was canceled. Volvo Car Open tournament director Bob Moran and owner Ben Navarro agreed to stage a second event, with a 32-player draw, in Charleston to fill the gap.

Ons Jabeur, ranked No. 26 and a semifinalist at the Volvo Car Open, is the No. 1 seed. Danka Kovinic, who lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the Volvo finals, is also entered in the MUSC Open.

Charleston's Emma Navarro, a freshman at the University of Virginia, will face Czech player Tereza Martinvoca in the first round on April 13, while the top-seeded Jabeur takes on Stefanie Voegele.

In other action Monday, seeded American players Lauren Davis (No. 7) and Madison Brengle (No. 8) both won their opening matches, as did No. 6 seed Ajla Tomljanovic. Fifth-seeded Misaki Doi had to retire from her match against fellow Japanese player Nao Hibino at 6-6 in the third.